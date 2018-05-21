OnePlus 6: OnePlus’ Newest Flagship Killer Is The Best Flagship Alternative Today

The OnePlus 6, just like its predecessors, provides incredible value for money.

OnePlus made a splash on the smartphone market by selling flagship-grade devices at a price point closer to its competitors’ midrange line. Since the days of the OnePlus One, the smartphone startup has garnered a reputation for creating mobile devices without compromise — handsets that are great in quality and reasonable in price.

With the arrival of the OnePlus 6, this particular trend lives on. The device, priced at $630 for its top-tier 8GB RAM/256GB variant, is a bargain compared to the price of its competitors from Samsung and Apple. Coupled with an Android experience absent of any bloatware, the OnePlus 6 is practically the best smartphone in the market today, most especially for its price.

OnePlus is also very fond of releasing limited-edition phones, and this year, the smartphone startup found what appears to be the perfect partner. Just recently, OnePlus announced that it would be releasing its Avengers: Infinity War Edition, which was created in partnership with Marvel to commemorate the release of the blockbuster superhero movie, as noted in a Digital Trends report.

Unlike Samsung’s Iron Man-themed Galaxy S6, which mostly featured a dedicated theme and wallpapers, OnePlus’ Avengers set is special from the inside out. The rear of the limited edition OnePlus 6 features a carbon-fiber theme on its rear panel, complete with a gold OnePlus and Avengers logo. Also on the side is a gold slider, as well as a special Iron Man phone case. Each Avengers Limited Edition box also comes with a medal corresponding to six of the film’s heroes. OnePlus announced that those who are able to collect all six would receive a special prize.

As noted in a Forbes report, the OnePlus 6 provides what could very well be the best alternative to high-end Android smartphones in the market now. The device, after all, starts at $529 compared to the Galaxy S9’s $720.

For that, buyers will get a device that is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6GB/8GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal memory, Android 8.1 Oreo and a 3,300 mAh battery. Apart from its display, which is a 6.28-inch panel with 2,280 x 1,080 resolution, there’s very little that Samsung’s Galaxy S9 has over the OnePlus 6. The device is also Dual-SIM out of the box, which is incredibly useful for users who frequently travel.

Overall, the cost, features, and raw power of the OnePlus 6 makes it the smartphone startup’s best device yet, and that is all for the better.