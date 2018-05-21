Tori Spelling Celebrates 45th Birthday With BFF Jennie Garth

Tori Spelling celebrates her 45th birthday with former '90210' co-star Jennie Garth and family.

Tori Spelling spent her 45th birthday with loved ones. The day was extra special as the 90210 alum spent her special day with her “bestie for life” Jennie Garth, according to People. Jennie and Tori dined right before the mom-of-five had dinner with her husband and children.

“Loved spending my bday with my bestie for life @jenniegarth My rock, my sister, my bff xoxo.”

Garth, who also starred on 90210, wished Tori a very happy birthday on social media with a photo of the duo.

“If friends were flowers I’d pick you again and again @torispelling HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Tori just came back from vacation in Hawaii. Tori and Dean put familial disputes behind them in an effort to reconnect on the beautiful island.

Spelling stood close to Dean and revealed that this was their first vacation alone since they were married in Fiji 12 years ago. Together, Tori and Dean have welcomed five children into the world, including daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and baby Beau, who just celebrated his first birthday. Tori is also the stepmother to Dean’s son, Jack, 19, from his previous marriage.

“As a mom of 5 I don’t know life without my kiddos. But sometimes it’s important to take time and remember the whole reason those 5 little blessings are in out lives… and that is a mad love that started with my soulmate.”

Tori spoke with E! News and talked about life as a family of seven.

“It’s been a blessing having baby Beau… I think not just for our family but for us. Our love has grown stronger.”

When asked if they would consider expanding their family, Dean said, “Never say never.”

Baby Beau may have made the couple’s love stronger, but news surfaced back in March that revealed that the police showed up at Spelling’s home. The shocking reports stated that the authorities visited the couple’s residence twice in a one-week period.

On March 1, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed to Us Weekly that officers were called regarding a heated verbal dispute amongst two people at Spelling’s residence. Local authorities did not confirm if the dispute was between Tori and Dean McDermott.

On March 7, McDermott called police officers to the family home to “check the well-being of Tori Spelling,” according to Us Weekly.

Following the well-being check, a couple of days later, while the family was having dinner in Los Angeles, a police escort accompanied the family.

Spelling and McDermott have definitely come a long way since deciding to document their rocky marriage for their reality series, True Tori. The series followed Tori and Dean as they tried to sort out their relationship after dealing with Dean’s infidelity and time in rehab.

Dean McDermott made headlines in 2013 when Us Weekly revealed that he had a two-day affair in Canada with a woman named Emily Goodhand.