MacBook Pro 2018: Apple Finally Answers Butterfly Keyboard Issues

Apple may finally be solving users’ problems with the MacBook keyboards with the upcoming 2018 MacBook Pro.

A good number of Apple fans who bought the 2015 MacBook and 2016 MacBook Pro later complained to the tech giant about the laptops’ new butterfly-style keyboard. The issues with Apple’s laptops have received a lot of backlash from its consumers, resulting in a consumer class-action lawsuit filed by Girard Gibbs law firm in the Northern California District. The law firm explains the main premise of its lawsuit on its official website.

“Thousands of consumers have reported that Apple’s new keyboard has resulted in sticky and unresponsive keys, which interfere with a user’s ability to type. Our lawsuit alleges that Apple’s butterfly keyboard is produced and assembled in such a way that when minimal amounts of dust or debris accumulate under or around a key, keystrokes fail to register. Attempts to fix affected keys require replacing the whole keyboard, which costs between $400 and $700.”

Girard Gibbs further stated that Apple customers created a petition on Change.org early this May. Over 20,000 Apple users signed the petition.

TechRadar is hopeful that Apple will take steps to improve its laptop line’s keyboard and it will be showcased in the 2018 MacBook Pro. In early March 2018, DigitalTrends spotted a patent application by Apple which depicted a new keyboard structure. The new keyboard would supposedly prevent debris from getting between the keys and hopefully fix the sticky keys issue.

Apple initially revealed the Butterfly-style keyboard design with the 2015 MacBook, which ultimately became controversial due to its single USB-C port. Aside from its lack of ports or expandable storage, however, the device’s keyboard also polarized users, mainly since the Butterfly key design features very little travel. While the device required a learning curve, however, many MacBook users eventually grew used to the device’s Butterfly keys.

However, TechRadar suggests that Apple could go a different route altogether to solve its keyboard problem. According to industry rumors, the California-based company might try to avoid sticky keys all-in-all and install a virtual touch-screen keyboard with haptic feedback. Although a touch-screen keyboard may be a big step, it is quite possible. Apple is known for taking big leaps, like when it removed the headphone jack on its iPhone models.

Apple’s response to the 2015 MacBook and 2016 MacBook Pro’s keyboard issues will be evident when the 2018 MacBook Pro is unveiled. Macworld speculates that Apple will launch its latest top-of-the-line laptop variant during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this June.

Other rumored changes in the 2018 MacBook Pro besides the butterfly keyboard which may prove popular with Apple’s consumers. One popular change would probably for the tech giant to add more ports and bring back the MagSafe power adapter, a feature that was ultimately retired but still missed by ardent Apple fans.