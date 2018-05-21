NBA Rumors: Cavs Could Offer Kevin Love & No. 8 Pick For Karl-Anthony Towns, ‘King James Gospel’ Suggests

Should the Cleveland Cavaliers trade for Karl-Anthony Towns?

After suffering an early playoff exit, rumors continue to swirl that Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves could part ways in the upcoming offseason. Zach Lowe of ESPN revealed that Towns and the Timberwolves are “not in a good place internally,” and Brian Windhorst of ESPN said that the All-Star center’s name could surface in trade discussions this summer. Should the Cleveland Cavaliers consider trading for Towns?

According to Nathan Beighle of Fansided’s King James Gospel, Karl-Anthony Towns could be an ideal target for the Cavaliers. With LeBron James expected to opt out of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent, the Cavaliers need a major boost on their roster to convince him to stay. As of now, James continues to keep the Cavaliers’ playoff hopes alive with his outstanding performance every game.

At 33, James shows no sign of slowing down, but no one can deny the fact that he’s already on the downside of his career. If the Cavaliers want to continue ruling the Eastern Conference in years to come, they need to surround James with young and talented players who will ease the load on his shoulders. Towns may have gone through ups and downs in his first three seasons in the NBA, but he will surely be a great fit playing alongside the best player on the planet.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves reportedly 'not in a good place internally' https://t.co/1zoHVI0wqi pic.twitter.com/aqMXBMxgLN — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) May 19, 2018

The 22-year-old center has never missed a single game this season, averaging 21. 3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks on 54.5 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. Successfully acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns will greatly help the Cavaliers in beating powerhouse teams in the league, especially the Golden State Warriors. However, despite the rumored drama between Towns and Minnesota, the Timberwolves are unlikely to give him for a cheap price.

The Cavaliers should be willing to give up valuable assets if they want to convince the Timberwolves to engage in a trade discussion. Per Beighle, the most ideal trade scenario for the Cavaliers is to trade Kevin Love and the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft to the Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns and the No. 20 pick. The Timberwolves will still need to add more players to match the salary.

It remains questionable if the Timberwolves still want Kevin Love back, but it’s intriguing to see him play again with the team where he started his NBA career. Since being traded to the Cavaliers, Love hasn’t been his usual self and most people urge him to bring the “Minnesota Kevin Love” back. A return to the Timberwolves could help him regain his old form and become one of the best players in the league again.