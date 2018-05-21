Chrissy Teigen ‘Shades’ John Legend During His Billboard Appearance And He Hilariously Responds

Could they be any cuter?

Earlier today, Chrissy Teigen revealed her newborn son’s name. Tonight on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards, John Legend explained the couple’s inspiration for their little boy’s name, which ended with Chrissy tweeting out some pretty hilarious shade at her husband.

Last Wednesday, Chrissy announced the little boy’s birth via Twitter. As the Inquisitr reported, Chrissy told the world they named their son Miles Theodore Stephens, and she shared his adorable first picture on Instagram. He looked like happy, content baby (at that moment, but we’re not totally fooled into thinking it’s all like that).

According to an Us Weekly report, Legend told E! News host Jason Kennedy that both his children’s names are inspired in some way by music. Their 2-year-old daughter’s name is Luna Simone Stephens, and the inspiration for their son’s name was music legend, Miles Davis.

Meanwhile, Chrissy watched the entire red carpet exchange at home, and she tweeted out a picture of little Miles’s leg and her foot while seeing everything unfold on the TV. Along with the image, she threw some shade at her husband that may have been inspired by comedian Ali Wong.

Teigen wrote, “wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it!!!!!! disgusting.”

wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting pic.twitter.com/l20XJGQ2Fu — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2018

The Billboard music awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. It appears that Legend finished his duties (which included performing) at the event quickly because he responded to her shade by informing her he’d be home for dinner by 8 p.m., and he seemed to suggest she have shortribs ready and waiting for his arrival.

While she reported that her second birthing experience turned out better than her first because she didn’t experience a severe tear, it seems unlikely she’s ready to have a fancy dinner ready.

While Teigen obviously made a joke about the situation, new dads and new moms do experience a double standard when it comes to caring for newborns. Of course, men don’t have to recover physically from the birth. It looks like the “All Of Me” singer’s response indicates he wants to be back home with his family as soon as possible.