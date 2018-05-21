The tennis champ chose a comfortable accessory for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reception.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is officially over but that hasn’t stopped fans from pouring over their best-dressed guest list.

While the new Duchess of Sussex caused a stir when she stepped out in a Stella McCartney halter-gown for the couple’s reception over the weekend, a handful of other celebrities also turned heads with their second outfit change of the day. Markle chose to wear a form-fitting white dress accented with an aquamarine ring that belonged to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, a secret nod the couple gave to the beloved princess, but guest Serena Williams’ reception look had a secret too.

The Wimbledon champ attended the exclusive after-party following the very public ceremony with husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, donning a Valentino gown from the line’s Fall 2018 collection. The tennis star capped off her look with a sparkling Bulgari necklace while Ohanian rocked a classic tux by Tom Ford. In other words, the duo looked fancy as hell, which is what makes another element of Williams’ stunning look so surprising.

The star and new mom documented her fashion journey on her friend’s big day, giving fans a sneak peek of her glam routine and her outfit choices before revealing her best-kept secret to looking flawless and feeling comfortable on any red carpet: sneakers.

That’s right, Serena Williams pairs kicks with ball gowns and we couldn’t respect her more for it.

Williams captioned a video of her in her Valentino get-up with husband Ohanian, writing that she always prefers to wear sneakers with Haute Couture before explaining that Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director for Valentino, loaned her a pair so that she could be comfy during the night.

All of this makes complete sense seeing as Williams is an athlete and spends more time in sneakers than stilettos on a daily basis. Plus, the A-lister attended the royal wedding in a form-fitting pink cocktail dress with matching heels, so she was entitled to keep it comfy for the after-party, especially considering there was a ton of dancing involved. Sir Elton John is reported to have sung a few of his biggest hits for the 200 guests that convened at Frogmore House for the reception and Harry enlisted a DJ to play his favorite house tracks to keep the party bumpin’.