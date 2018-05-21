Luka Doncic Could Fall In The NBA Draft If The Phoenix Suns Do Not Take Him No. 1

If the Phoenix Suns do not take Luka Doncic No. 1 the Slovenian guard may fall in the NBA draft.

Luka Doncic is officially a Euroleague champion and its final four tournament’s most valuable player, according to ESPN. What remains to be seen is if Luka Doncic will become the No. 1 overall in the upcoming NBA draft. Also up in the air is whether or not Doncic will even stay in the draft.

Doncic’s decision is expected to come soon enough. Which teams he has a chance of playing for could ultimately determine what he does. The Phoenix Suns thus far is the only NBA team that Luka Doncic has confirmed interest in.

The Suns currently own the top pick of the draft. The Suns are supposedly deciding which direction they want to go in. The choice between Doncic and Arizona center Deandre Ayton could determine the fate of the Suns’ franchise for years to come.

Deandre Ayton could be viewed as a generational talent at center in the eyes of the Phoenix Suns. He could be someone too good to pass up at No. 1. If the Suns were to take Deandre Ayton, it could begin a free fall for Luka Doncic.

CBS Sports is reporting that the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks are likely to take a pass on Luka Doncic if the Suns do not take No. 1 overall.

European champion, Euroleague champion, Euroleague MVP, Euroleague Final Four MVP (now official). Not sure what else 19-year old Luka Doncic can do to prove himself as an elite NBA prospect, besides possibly jumping over a car in a dunk contest. Someone's getting a player June 21 pic.twitter.com/rVjiGoRAG5 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 20, 2018

The Kings already have a solid young point guard in De’Aaron Fox. Baring a shift in philosophy, the Kings do not have a need for Luka Doncic. Unless the Kings would have Doncic play shooting guard it is difficult to find a match.

Luka Doncic is a fit for the Atlanta Hawks with the uptempo style they want to run. However, Marvin Bagley Jr. is likely on the Hawks’ radar, not the Slovenian guard.

If Luka Doncic does not land in either of the top three slots he would not fall past the Orlando Magic at No. 6. Some may disagree, but the Magic would be a great destination for Doncic.

Point guard is the greatest need for the Orlando Magic. It is a team that already has a few players in place to make and could compete for one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

An Orlando Magic starting lineup featuring Luka Doncic, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier, and Jonathon Simmons has the potential to be formidable. It could only happen if the Doncic does pummel down in the draft.

Given what Luka Doncic has done with Real Madrid he would help any team. In just about any other draft, Luka Doncic would be the top prospect, guaranteed to go No. 1 overall. However, this is a year when several players could be the top pick.

If the Phoenix Suns do not take Luka Doncic he may be in for a long night.