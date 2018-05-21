‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Shares Adorable Picture Of Baby James On Social Media

'Teen Mom' OG treated fans to an adorable picture of her baby James earlier today on social media!

Earlier this month, Teen Mom OG Amber Portwood gave birth to a beautiful baby boy named James. Amber and her boyfriend Andrew Glennon welcomed baby James into the world together on May 9 – just in time for Mother’s Day and Amber’s birthday. Baby James weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was born at 1:39 a.m.

A source close to Amber told PEOPLE that while Amber was thrilled to start a new life with her baby James and her boyfriend Andrew, the nine-month pregnancy was difficult on the MTV personality. According to the source, Amber spent nearly the entire pregnancy feeling sick.

“Amber spent almost her whole pregnant feeling sick — not just the first trimester, and not just in the mornings.”

The source explained that the Teen Mom OG did not just experience morning sickness. She was also sick throughout the day and throughout the night. The source noted the pregnancy was “brutal” on the poor mother.

For those who don’t follow Amber Portwood on Instagram or Twitter, the new mother-of-two shared an adorable picture of baby James earlier today. The 28-year-old mom captioned the picture, “my sweet little angel.”

Perhaps not wanting to be plagued by the negative comments that often come with the territory of being a member of the Teen Mom cast, it appears as if Amber made the decision to disable the comments on the photo. Portwood, however, did share the picture on Twitter as well. Her Twitter status was quickly flooded with comments gushing about how adorable baby James was.

My sweet little angel???????? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on May 20, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT

Earlier this month, Amber also treated her fans to a photo of her son James. This sweet photo featured her daughter Leah holding her swaddled baby brother. Shortly after sharing the sweet photo of a close-up snap of baby James, Amber also shared a photo of herself sitting beside her boyfriend “just days” before giving birth to her son.

As Teen Mom fans know, Amber is already the proud mother of 9-year-old Leah with her ex Gary Shirley. While Gary and Amber had a very rocky history together – it appears as if the two are in a great place at this point in time.

Gary had the pleasure of meeting baby James shortly after he was born. He also took time to share a sweet message to the mother of his child on Mother’s Day.

I wanna wish my wife @krissyK01 a very happy Mother’s Day. She’s one of the best Mothers I know. I also wanna wish @AmberLPortwood a happy Mother’s Day as well. thank you ladies for giving me 2 of the most precious girls I know (1 from each) remember we are stronger in numbers!!! — Gary Shirley (@ItsGaryTime) May 13, 2018

In the message, he thanked both his wife and Amber for giving him the gift of fatherhood.