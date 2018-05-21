Snooki Shuts Down Divorce Rumors In New Instagram Photo

It looks like everything's fine between Snooki and husband Jionni LaValle.

The family that travels together, stays together.

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her husband Jionni LaValle have been battling back after rumors began circulating that the couple was headed for divorce. The whole drama began after Snooki’s hit MTV series returned for a special reunion airing. While some of the housemates, which include cast members JWoww, Mike Sorrentino, Pauly D, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, and Deena Cortese brought their significant others to the gang’s Miami residence over the summer, Jionni was noticeably absent on the show. Snooki even had a tense confrontation with Vinny over the pair’s shared romantic history and his dislike for her husband.

Fans were worried Snooki and Jionni might be heading for a split but according to the star’s latest Instagram post, the LaValle’s couldn’t be doing better. The Jersey Shore star shared a snap with her followers of Jionni, herself, and their son on a plane teasing a planned family vacation. The trio can be seen posing for the camera with Snooki sharing in the caption below that the couple’s daughter had fallen asleep mid-flight.

A quick look at the star’s Instagram proves a picture of the couple together is rare these days. Snooki has been busy promoting the latest season of Jersey Shore and, when she’s not doing press, she’s snapping pics of her two kids. The lack of Jionni on her social media accounts prompted fans to speculate things were rocky between the two, but Snooki put those rumors to rest earlier this year when she told Us Weekly that the pair were planning on having another baby sometime this year.

In fact, Snooki has plans for a few more kids with Jionni, telling the magazine that motherhood has changed how she views the world, including her co-stars. It’s no secret that Snooki and Mike “The Situation” had problems during their time on the reality series, but having children has softened her view of her embattled housemate, with Snooki admitting being a mom had taught her how pointless holding a grudge really is.

As for her relationship with Jionni, while Snooki loves the spotlight, her husband prefers to keep things a little more “low-key.” The Jersey Shore star said the reason fans won’t see Jionni on the show or on her Instagram too much is that he’s just a naturally shy person who isn’t interested in fame.