McLaren 720S Sleeps At The Line, Then Soundly Beats Ferrari 488 GTB In 1/4-Mile Race

The British monster has claimed an Italian victim.

Very few cars in the automotive world can boast that they can dominate a Ferrari in a straight-line race. Fiery red with their massive engines, Ferraris are known for their ferocity on the track. That is, however, until they meet a car that is just that much faster.

Such a scenario recently happened at the Palm Beach International Raceway. As shown in a video by YouTube’s drag racing enthusiast, DragTimes, two seemingly evenly-matched supercars met and battled it out in a quarter-mile race. The vehicles? A Ferrari 488 GTB and a McLaren 720S, a British supercar that has, since its release, been dominating races left and right. The 720S even got the distinction of being one of the only supercars who can completely dominate a Tesla Model S P100D, one of the quickest production cars in the market.

On paper, the two supercars are evenly matched. The Ferrari 488 GTB, for one, is equipped with a 3.9-liter Twin Turbo V8 engine that produces 660 hp. The car is also rear-wheel-drive with a 7-speed DCT transmission. The Ferrari 488 GTB also weighs 3,252 pounds.

In comparison, the McLaren 720S is equipped with a 4.0-liter Twin Turbo V8 that produces 710 hp. Just like its opponent, the McLaren 720S is also a rear-wheel-drive vehicle with a 7-speed DCT transmission. The car is a bit lighter than the Italian supercar, however, weighing in at just 3,180 pounds.

As could be seen in the two supercars’ race, which could be viewed below, what ultimately ensued was complete domination in the quarter-mile. The McLaren 720S actually started way later than the Ferrari 488 GTB, and its tires ended up spinning. Despite this, however, the 720S soldiered on, gaining its momentum and catching up to the Italian supercar.

It only took a few moments for the British monster to overtake the Italian supercar. After but a few seconds into the race, the McLaren 720S caught up with the Ferrari 488 GTB, and then it just kept pulling forward. Ultimately, the McLaren 720S finished the quarter-mile in 10.70 seconds, while the Ferrari 488 GTB finished the run at 11.34 seconds. Speed-wise, the 720S ended the run at 143.02 mph while the 488 GTB crossed the line at 127.17 mph.