Frances Bean Cobain Shares Original Music On Instagram And Hints Of A Single In The Works

Frances Bean Cobain shares original music on Instagram and reminded some fans of Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain.

Frances Bean Cobain, the 25-year-old daughter of singer Courtney Love, displayed her musical talents on Instagram and was hauntingly reminiscent of her late father, Kurt Cobain. The artist also hinted of an upcoming single. The grunge model has been active on Instagram in the last several years and for the first time, she shared her epic musical talents and singing skills.

In 1994, Frances Bean Cobain was only a toddler when her father, Kurt Cobain, the lead singer of Nirvana, committed suicide. Love revealed that Frances Bean has inherited some of Kurt’s best qualities.

“She’s enigmatic like he was… She’s got a very dry, kind of, sick sense of humor that he had. I mean he had a really sick sense of humor, but dry.”

The 25-year-old model began her time in social media by sharing artwork on Twitter. Now Frances has begun posting updates, grunge fashion photos, and old photos and fan art of her dad on Instagram.

On the anniversary of her dad’s death, Frances Bean posted a clip of a Jimmy Eat World cover and her original music, according to SPIN magazine.

Bean later deleted the content from her Instagram account. The post has since been re-uploaded with Frances playing with a different guitar.

“I think I found you when I was small / I think I found you / A penny for your good thoughts.”

not hey there Delilah ???????????? A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on May 3, 2018 at 5:44pm PDT

While following up to remarks she made on the red carpet last month, Frances took to comments and hinted at future plans of a serious music career. When asked if she would ever release a full song, Frances Bean responded with an, “Oh yes.”

One Instagram commenter suggested that the rock heiress’ interest in music was merely a byproduct of famous parents. Frances Bean is the only child of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love. Other commenters noted that she looks and sounds a lot like her famous parents and also wondered if that spurred her interest in trying music.

“You are probably right in the respect that people probably can make assumptions or conclusions about my art because they are informed about my life’s trajectory. Not everyone has to like it, that’s not a requirement of making and receiving art.”

Frances Bean just concluded an extensive battle with her ex-husband, Isaiah Silva, according to People. In the divorce settlement, Bean lost one of the family’s prized possession —the iconic Martin guitar that Kurt Cobain played during his MTV Unplugged performance in November 2013.

Courtney Love said the guitar is not a typical instrument that can be replaced. It is a family heirloom and believed to be the last one Kurt Cobain played before his death.

Cobain married Silva in 2014 and the couple filed for divorce in March 2016, citing irreconcilable differences, according got the Daily Mail.

Silva claimed that the iconic guitar was given to him as a wedding present. However, Frances Bean has adamantly denied doing such. It was reported by The Blast that the guitar was worth millions of dollars.

Kurt Cobain’s estate is valued at $450 million. According to documents filed, Cobain stated that Silva should not be entitled to any money from her dad’s estate and that her inheritance will be awarded to her as separate property, according to People.

Frances Bean has been dating Matthew Cook since last fall.

When Frances Bean turns 40, she will become a member of the board that controls Nirvana’s catalog. Long ago, Courtney Love set the record straight that Frances is not yet in control over the Nirvana brand, according to Us Weekly.

“There’s this myth out there — put out by Frances’ lawyers — that Frances runs the catalogue, which is absolute nonsense… When she’s 40, she becomes a member of the board and she has a vote, but not now.”

Meanwhile, Love said that she is preserving Nirvana’s song catalog from becoming diluted and commercial, according to Us Weekly.

“I’ve protected it [the Nirvana catalogue] from everything from Kentucky Fried Chicken commercials to movies about board games… We’ve been offered $6 million for 18 seconds of one Nirvana song and I turned it down.”

WATCH: @Courtney Love's life outside of the spotlight; star bond with daughter Frances Bean and more: https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD pic.twitter.com/YfH9EzELBY — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 7, 2017

Courtney told Good Morning America that she and Frances Bean live two minutes away from each other. Love said the two enjoy creating art and playing music, usually the guitar together.