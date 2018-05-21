Taylor Swift Attends The 2018 Billboard Music Awards Amid ‘Reputation Tour’

It's been two years since Swift graced the red carpet of an awards show.

Taylor Swift might be busy headlining sold-out shows on her “Reputation Tour,” but she decided to take Sunday night off to attend the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, which is being hosted by Kelly Clarkson. Her appearance on the red carpet was a surprise to some as she was not slated to be performing or presenting, however, rumors were running rampant throughout earlier in the day that that might have changed recently. Her presence at the awards show marks the first time in two years that the “Blank Space” singer has attended an awards show altogether. The last was in the May 2016 BMI Pop Awards.

The 28 year-old singer caught eyes for her pastel-pink, feathered dress accompanied with a high slit down the middle. The fact that the “Style” singer showed up to the red carpet solo, did also not go unnoticed. Swift’s beau, Joe Alwyn, was reportedly last seen at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Swift just spent the past two days performing in front of 60,000 fans at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. She made headlines on Friday when she surprised her fans by having Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes join her on stage where they performed his hit single, “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.” The “Wildest Dreams” singer surprised fans even more on Saturday’s show when she had her BFF, Selena Gomez, take the stage alongside her to perform “Hands To Myself.”

The “Look What You Made Me Do Singer” is nominated for 5 categories: top artist, top female artist, top Billboard 200 artist, top Billboard 200 album and top selling album.

Swift will resume her tour on Tuesday when she heads to Seattle, Washington.