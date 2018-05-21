‘ANTM’ Winner Adrianne Curry Undergoes Uterine Surgery, May Endure Fertility Issues In The Future

'America's Next Top Model' Cycle 1 winner, Adrianne Curry, underwent a myomectomy.

Adrianne Curry, the first winner of the first season of America’s Next Top Model, revealed that her doctor said that it would be difficult for her to get pregnant. Curry opened up about her uterine surgery in a post on Facebook and Instagram. Curry shared a graphic photo of her uterus in the hands of her doctor.

“That huge tumor at the top was smashing into my bladder and making me piss my pants. It’s hard to look at this mainly because I feel I could have gone my entire life not knowing what my organs look like…and because it was really f****** painful. I have a history of uterine cancer in my family which ups my risk. My uterus has proved to have overactive cells and grows tumors. I am on birth control to slow down cell production. I have more fibroids inside my uterus that cause abnormal bleeding.”

Curry opens up about how she always wanted to have a family when she was a child but had an inkling that she could never have children.

“Since I was a kid, I knew I wanted a family…but always mused to my friends that I didn’t think I could ever have kids. A deep rooted feeling. I was always right. My doctor confirmed it would be beyond difficult for me to ever get pregnant..and would require a LOT of money and time. I’m good. I’m fine monitoring my junk and being healthy. People have had enough humans that one less wont hurt..it may even help. go to the doc, guys. Life is too short and precious to f*** around.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, the goal during the myomectomy is to take out any symptom-causing fibroids and reconstruct the uterus. This leaves the uterus in tact, unlike a hysterectomy in which the entire uterus is removed.

Curry opened up in pasts posts about opting for the myomectomy over a hysterectomy, according to Yahoo!

“Deciding to keep my uterus or not was a pretty big event in my life, so I thought about it a lot.”

Curry’s post acquired thousands of reactions and hundreds of comments. Adrianne posted a post-surgery selfie.

The former reality television star said that she hates medication and usually refuses to take them; however, after her surgery, she opted to take the meds for pain relief. Curry said that she was “high as f***” and revealed that “Peeing…is the worst ordeal!.”

“My incision is bigger than both Matthew and I were expecting… and it feels like grond, the battering ram that took down the gates of Gondor, has smashed me in it a thousand times.”

Adrianne said that if the experience had taught her anything it’s that she loves her husband and that he’s the one for her.

Fans shared their post surgery advice and complimented Curry on how great she looked in her condition.

After ANTM ended, Curry signed with Wilhelmina Models, but shortly after, ANTM cut ties with the modeling agency. During cycle 2 of America’s Next Top Model, Curry was asked to brag about the show, which upset off Wilhelmina and in turn, they took it out on Curry, according to the model’s blog. Adrianna wrote that she was tied to the agency who tried to make her unsuccessful in the modeling world. Curry said that she reached out several times to Tyra, but received no response.

Adrianne Curry Lashes Out At 1800Flowers For Messing Up Mother’s Day Order

Adrienne wanted to surprise her mother on Mother’s Day with a beautiful bouquet of flowers. However, her surprise didn’t go as planned and Curry wasn’t pleased.

“Thanks @1800flowers…for NOT bringing my Mom her flowers…NOT telling me that you wouldnt…and making me look like a piece of s*** kid. 2nd time this has happened with you. done.”

The flower company responded to the ANTM model.

“Hi Adrianne, I do apologize for the inconvenience caused with your order, can you DM me your order number and recipient full name to look into the order for you. — Lisa.”

Adrianne didn’t want to continue doing business with the company and said she was placing a claim in Paypal against the popular flower company to get her money back.

“After what I just dealt with on the phone? Hell no! I am putting a claim against you on paypal to get my cash back and never dealing with you guys again. Shut my phone off because I cannot even be KIND right now…and I am NEVER a d***.”

1800Flowers tweeted Adrianne again and apologized for her delivery.

“Hi Adrianne, I apologize about your delivery if you have any questions in the future please feel free to message us. – Lisa”

The model fired back and told her Twitter followers that the flower company’s customer service was a nightmare.