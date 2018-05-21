Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Put Off Honeymoon After Royal Wedding To Attend Prince Charles’ Birthday

Royal duties call.

Instead of heading off on a romantic honeymoon, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to delay their post Royal Wedding getaway in order to attend to their royal duties.

On Tuesday, just three days after they exchanged vows at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the 70th birthday celebration of Harry’s father, Prince Charles, at Buckingham Palace, according to a Reuters report. Prince Charles’s actual 70th birthday isn’t until November, but the upcoming outdoor event publically marks the milestone, and it will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first official royal engagement.

The newlyweds spent the evening of their nuptials enjoying a party with friends and family where Prince Charles reportedly had guests rolling with laughter when he told a joke about changing Harry’s nappy when the young prince was a baby. The newlywed Duke and Duchess did not show up at church with Harry’s grandmother The Queen on Sunday after their big day, which was capped off with fireworks at 11 p.m.

While their official honeymoon destination hasn’t been revealed, many believe the couple may travel to Botswana, which is where the diamond for Meghan’s engagement ring came from and where they visited a few months before they announced their engagement. The Sun reported that other possible locations for honeymoon trip include Namibia, Zambia, Hawaii, and the Caribbean.

Congratulations to Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex #Justmarried #Royalwedding pic.twitter.com/2jESBtGcRd — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2018

Of course, where they choose to go depends on whether or not they plan to do humanitarian work while they’re gone or if the goal is to relax. Perhaps the happy couple will take a multi-destination trip that includes a bit of both.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding proved to be a groundbreaking, modern event where American Bishop Michael Curry caused some discomfort with his wedding sermon which included a discussion of slavery and quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Meghan’s new sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, caught the world’s attention by appearing to shush her stepmother-in-law Camilla when Camilla snickered during the Bishop’s address as the Inquistr reported. Then, Kate topped it off with some serious side-eye, which endeared her to many on social media.

Given that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are part of a more modern, edgy, younger Royal Family, it’s no surprise that they’ve chosen work over play and delayed their honeymoon.