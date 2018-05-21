The ladies were happy to take their heels off after hours on their feet.

It seems that Meghan Markle is the hostess with the most-ess because the Duchess of Sussex thought of everything for the guests of the royal wedding. Actress Troian Bellisario attended the event with her her husband, actor Patrick J. Adams, who starred on the show Suits with Markle, and she expressed gratitude that plush slippers were provided at the evening affair so that the guests in heels could shed their shoes.

The Daily Mail says that Bellisario, who starred in Pretty Little Liars, said she and others from Suits were happy to slip into slippers and carry their shoes.

Troian recorded a video and told her fans on her Instagram that she was so grateful that Meghan had provided cute slippers for everyone.

“How amazing is this? Because these shoes have come off. They have slippers for us.”

Actresses Sarah Rafferty and Abigail Spencer, who were also part of the Suits crew, happily shed their shoes and put the pastel-colored slippers on at the black-tie party. They explained that a gentleman said, “Would you like a pair, madam?” “Yes, please!”

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give SLIPPERS to their guests as they celebrate marriage #style https://t.co/GwgVE02abq – Share your top content [free] with https://t.co/ZjnO0MpdSE — All Around Fashion (@AllAroundFashio) May 20, 2018

People Magazine says that every woman who has ever worn heels to an event that requires you to be on your feet for hours knows that once you take your heels off, it’s hard to get them back on, and it’s easier to go barefoot. Troian Bellisario said that when she saw that they were offering slippers, she was all in because she was already carrying her shoes in her hand.

Offering flip-flops or slippers have become a common nice touch at American weddings and formal affairs, but the Suits crew didn’t expect them at the royal wedding (though they were pleasantly surprised).

Bellisario posted on Instagram a message for the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex.