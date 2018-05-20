Olivia Munn Shows Off Bombshell Body In Unzipped Demin Jumpsuit During NYC Stroll

Olivia Munn demonstrated her ability to look great in just about anything during a stroll across NYC.

American actress and model Olivia Munn stunned her fans and followers earlier this month when she attended the Met Gala in a gorgeous golden floor-length gown. According to Daily Mail, this 37-year-old bombshell recently took a stroll around NYC showing off that she even looks great when sporting a more casual attire.

Paparazzi snapped some photos of Munn taking a stroll around New York City today sporting a casual denim jumpsuit that perfectly fit her bombshell body. Olivia had her gorgeous dark hair pulled up into a tight bun while wearing a blue denim jumpsuit unzipped nearly down to the waist. Pulled in at the waistline, the jumpsuit was short-sleeved with long pant legs. Olivia accessorized with cat-eye sunglasses to shield her eyes from the bright NYC sun, a cute navy leather purse which complemented her black top peeking through the unzipped portion of her denim jumpsuit, and adorable open-toe sandal heels.

Over the past few months, rumors regarding Munn’s love life continued to run wild across media outlets. In January of this year, many speculated Olivia and Chris Pratt were dating. Olivia, however, did not waste any time putting the rumor to bed on Instagram. The 37-year-old model noted on social media there was “0 percent truth” to any rumors that she and Pratt were an item.

Last month, Us Weekly ran a story reporting that Olivia and Alex Gonzalez might be an item. Gonzalez is best known for his role as Riptide in X-Men: First Class. According to the media outlet, a source close to the couple revealed the two had been an item for about three months. The news of their relationship spread across media outlets after paparazzi captured photos of the two running errands together.

Meet me at The Met… A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on May 8, 2018 at 3:19pm PDT

Unfortunately for Munn, her relationship history and rumors in media spotlight haven’t always been pretty. Last spring, Olivia and her boyfriend of three years, Aaron Rodgers, called it quits. Rumors about how negatively the relationship between Olivia and Aaron affected the NFL player’s family quickly spread.

Regardless of who this actress and model is currently dating – or if she is dating anyone at all – there is no denying how great she looks in just about anything she chooses to wear. Even in a casual denim jumpsuit, Olivia continues to stun as she heads into her 40s.