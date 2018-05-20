Best Horror Movies 2018: Ellen Page Zombie Flick ‘The Cured’ Coming To Blu-Ray And DVD Soon [Trailer]

One of the most intriguing horror movies of 2018 is making its way to Blu-ray and DVD, The Cured. Though there have been countless horror movies centered on zombies, this 2018 gem approaches the familiar subgenre from a different angle. The Cured is written and directed by David Freyne, and it stars Ellen Page, Sam Keeley, Paula Malcomson, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and Peter Campion.

This IFC Films treat marks the feature-length debut for Freyne, and he comes out swinging hard with this one. This horror flick tells the story of how society deals with the undead returning to life and trying to become a normal part of society. After a virus has ravaged the Earth, turning humans into zombie-like creatures, a cure is finally found. But the process of reintegrating the survivors back into society is a grueling and often heartbreaking process.

Senan (Keeley) is one of the survivors that has been cured, and he is suffering from PTSD because of the dreadful acts he committed while he was a zombie. His widowed sister-in-law, Abby (Page), welcomes him back into the family. Senan begins to try to restart his life, but many people aren’t prepared to forgive the former zombie-like cannibals. The Cured plays as an allegory to many present-day societal issues, and it is ultimately about guilt, redemption, and forgiveness.

This Ellen Page entry had a limited release in theaters on February 23, 2018, and as Rotten Tomatoes documented, this dramatic horror film is set to be released on DVD and Blu-ray (and possibly on VOD) on July 3, 2018. Many critics have called it one of the most engaging horror movies of 2018, and RogerEbert.com said it was going to be the “genre film to beat in 2018.”

No stranger to horror movies, Ellen previously starred in Hard Candy

(2005), Into the Forest (2015), and Flatliners (2017). She is currently lending her voice for the 2019 animated feature Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin, and she is also a voice actor in Robodog (currently in post-production). While we wait for those to be released, fans can look forward to Page in one of the most compelling horror movies of 2018 arriving soon to Blu-ray and DVD.