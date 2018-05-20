Abby Lee Miller Gives A Shout-Out To Former ‘Dance Moms’ Star JoJo Siwa On Her Birthday

Abby Lee Miller is currently undergoing cancer treatments.

Just a few days after former Dance Moms star Mackenzie Ziegler dragged her for filth for “destroying her childhood,” Abby Lee Miller sent a very special message to another former Dance Moms star: JoJo Siwa, who recently celebrated a birthday.

According to RadarOnline, Abby Lee Miller took to Instagram on May 19 — the same day of the Royal Wedding — to wish a very happy birthday to Siwa, who turned 15-years-old.

Miller posted a throwback picture of the two of them in happier and healthier times and called Siwa “loyal” while mentioning that she never forgot all the “help” she gave her over the years.

Miller said that she couldn’t wait to see Siwa’s “star shine brighter” in the years to come, even though — for the most part — Siwa has kept a pretty low profile since Miller left Dance Moms to serve her prison sentence.

Siwa was only on the show for two seasons.

As has been previously reported, Miller is “preparing for the worst” ever since she was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a rare and fast-growing cancer that affects the lymph nodes. From the minute she was diagnosed, Miller has been getting her funeral arrangements, her “final medical requests,” and even her will in order.

What’s more, Abby Lee Miller has said that she plans to sue the prison where she was housed as a result of her cancer diagnosis. According to her, while she was serving her time at FCI Victorville federal prison, she would frequently complain of “being in pain,” but the prison guards refused to get her any treatment because they thought she was “faking it” just to get out of serving her time inside the jail.

Ultimately, too, it turned out that she had cancer, and it’s her argument that if she’d received treatment when she requested it while in prison, her prognosis would be much better.

Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud after she hid income she’d earned in Australia from the United States court.

It’s unclear whether Abby Lee Miller will leave any provisions for JoJo Siwa in her will, but it sounds like she has a lot of affection for her.