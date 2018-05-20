Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Share First Picture And Name Of Newborn Son

What an adorable baby he is!

Last week, model Chrissy Teigen gave birth to her second child with singer John Legend. Today, the new parents shared a precious picture of their newborn son.

For days now, the world speculated about when the newest Legend’s name and likeness would be unveiled. On Sunday, Chrissy took to Instagram to introduce her son to the world, according to a People report. His name is Miles Theodore Stephens, and what an adorable little man he is.

This past Wednesday, the Inquisitr reported that the new mom announced her little one’s arrival via Twitter with an excited tweet that said, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” The baby arrived a few weeks earlier than expected, and Teigen reported he’s pretty small.

Miles joins mom, dad, and big sister Luna, 2. After Chrissy gave birth, she relayed that her second childbirth went more smoothly than the first one, and she even awarded a point to her son while awarding her daughter a zero for causing severe tearing.

Teigen also said that her children share similar noses so far. It may be a while before other sibling similarities emerge.

According to Us Weekly, earlier this year Chrissy Teigen opened up about the possibility of trying for baby number three sometime in the future.

She said she could see having a third because her husband, John, loves her pregnancies and is so supportive of them. The singer held Chrissy’s belly each night and sang for their then-unborn child when she was pregnant.

In her Instagram post, little Miles appeared to be snuggled up for some skin to skin time wrapped in a warm, fuzzy gray blanket. He looked content in a way that only newborn babies can. Teigen spoke for her whole household when she thanked fans for all their well wishes. Her post, which has nearly 50,000 comments, is filled with even more love and well wishes for the family of four.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen married in September 2013, and after experiencing fertility problems, she gave birth to their daughter in April 2016. For her pregnancy with Miles, she knew she was pregnant at 11 days in because she went through invitro fertilization. She announced her second pregnancy in November 2017.