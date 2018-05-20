Galaxy S10: Samsung Could Close The Gap With Apple’s iPhone X In 2019’s Flagship Device

Recent rumors suggest that the South Korean tech giant is looking to incorporate one of its biggest rivals' most formidable features.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is still roughly a year away, but the upcoming flagship device is already capturing the attention of the smartphone industry. Over the past few weeks, rumors about Samsung’s 2019 flagship have begun to emerge, and they are quite encouraging.

One particular feature that has been making an appearance in the rumor mill is the inclusion of an on-screen fingerprint scanner. This particular feature, which was rumored to have been initially planned for the Galaxy S8, will reportedly be rolled out for the Galaxy S10. With this, however, some bad news is due for this year’s flagship phablet, the Galaxy Note 9, considering that the elusive security feature will likely not make it to the 2018 device.

As noted in a report from The Bell, the Galaxy S10 seems to be entering production sometime in November, suggesting that the release of the device would be early 2019. With this in mind, it appears like Samsung is looking into releasing its 2019 flagship with the long-rumored and near-mythical Galaxy X smartphone, which is also speculated to be released early next year.

The South Korean publication further noted that the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus would feature 5.8-inch and 6.3-inch displays, respectively, making the devices roughly the same size as the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. While the screens of the smartphone are the same size as the 2018 flagships, however, the frame of the actual devices could be a bit smaller, considering that the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus are both rumored to feature a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Samsung moving up Note 9 & Galaxy S10 launches over poor Galaxy S9 sales https://t.co/lJRnmI9SXp pic.twitter.com/m3L4Ze9YLR — iDownloadBlog (@iDownloadBlog) May 17, 2018

Perhaps the most prominent feature that Samsung could be preparing for the Galaxy S10, however, is the upcoming device’s camera. As stated in a Trusted Reviews report, rumors are high that the Galaxy S10 would feature a 3D camera module, which would give the 2019 flagship the same capabilities as the iPhone X. What does this mean, overall? The Galaxy S10 might get facial recognition security features that are just as secure as the iPhone X.

Samsung has featured facial recognition security features on its flagship devices for years. None of them, however, had proven to be as effective or as secure as Apple’s iPhone X. Samsung’s Galaxy S8, for one, made news back in 2017 when its iris scanner was fooled by a simple photograph — something that does not happen with the iPhone X’s system. With a 3D camera module of its own, Samsung would finally be able to close the gap between itself and its biggest rival.

If Samsung does employ an iPhone X-esque facial recognition software on the Galaxy S10, 2019 would most likely prove to be an exciting year for the smartphone market.