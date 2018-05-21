Royal Wedding Goodie Bags: Here’s What Meghan & Harry Gifted Their Special Guests

Lucky members of the public received a special gift from the royal couple on their wedding day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a strict no-gift policy for their royal wedding—guests who wanted to honor the couple were asked to contribute to one of seven charities instead—but they turned the tables on their guests and more than 2,000 members of the public who celebrated their union on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The royal wedding Community Champions were given a monogrammed tote bag that had Harry and Meghan’s initials, the royal wedding date, and location printed on the front. The exclusive gift bags were filled with goodies and a copy of the wedding program, according to People.

The beige and blue canvas tote bags were inscribed with Harry and Meghan’s initials and were packed with a giant Windsor-labeled gold chocolate coin, a tin of commemorative shortbread, a fridge magnet the read “Harry and Meghan’s Wedding,” a bottle of Windsor Castle water, and a coupon for 20 percent off in the castle gift shop.

Royal photographer James Whatling posted a photo of the gift bag on Twitter. Whatley wrote that the bag was “a lovely touch for the guests in the castle for today’s #RoyalWedding, complete with water and a huge Harry and Meghan chocolate coin.”

A lovely touch for the guests in the Castle for todays’s #RoyalWedding, complete with water and a huge Harry and Meghan chocolate coin. pic.twitter.com/lODWk7fN3o — James Whatling (@JWhatling) May 19, 2018

In March, Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planned to invite more than 2,000 members of the public from all across the UK, including representatives from a range of charities, 100 pupils from local schools, 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate, and the community members of Windsor Castle to their wedding.

According to Hello magazine, in a statement, the Palace said, “Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too.” The gift of the royal wedding nags certainly reflected that sentiment.

But while the royal wedding gift bag should be considered a must-keep souvenir, at least one of the bags has already turned up for sale on eBay. Us Weekly reported that an eBay listing for a monogrammed royal wedding blue and beige hessian bag is currently getting bids on the online auction site. The listing reveals that the tote includes “an order of service, large chocolate Harry and Meghan coin, fridge magnet for the wedding, map of the castle and where to go, bottle of water, special guest badge, discount card, Harry and Meghan wedding shortbread.” It is also noted that all proceeds from the eBay auction will go to charity. The bid amount is currently up to $565 U.S. dollars and is set to conclude on Saturday, May 26.