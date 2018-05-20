Wizards of the Coast Makes A Racist ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Decision

Only Chinese speaking "Magic: The Gathering" players in China will be able to use new "Magic" cards from "Global Series: Jiang Yanggu & Mu Yanling" in their decks.

You won’t be allowed to use new Magic: The Gathering cards in your deck unless you’re a Chinese speaking Magic: The Gathering player in China. That’s despite their inclusions at big box retail stores such as Target and Walmart in the United States and other retailers across the globe. In an effort for the company to be more inclusive of other cultures, Wizards of the Coast has made a seemingly racist decision to only allow Chinese speaking Magic: The Gathering players in China to play with the new “Global Series: Jiang Yanggu & Mu Yanling” Magic: The Gathering decks. According to an article on Magic.Wizards.com, “Global Series: Jiang Yanggu & Mu Yanling” will only be Standard legal in China. It will not be Standard legal anywhere else.”

In an even crazier twist of this news, the new “Global Series: Jiang Yanggu & Mu Yanling” will be printed in English and released globally on June 22nd but the only way to obtain Chinese versions are for players to “order the Chinese (Simplified) versions of the series online.” That means even Magic: The Gathering players who live in China where these cards will be legal in Standard will only have access to the English printed versions of the cards unless they jump through the extra hoop of ordering online. The rest of the Chinese Magic players will have to purchase and play with English versions. Not everyone in China can read English.

Mu Yanling is a new blue Mythic Rare Planeswalker for 4UU which has a starting loyalty of five. Mu Yanling’s first ability gives it plus two loyalty and makes one of your creatures unblockable until end of turn. Mu Yanling’s second ability costs three loyalty and allows you to draw two cards. It’s Mu Yanling’s third ultimate ability costs 10 loyalty and reads “Tap all creatures your opponents control. You take an extra turn after this one.

Jjang Yanggu is a new green Mythic Rare Planeswalker for 4G with a starting loyalty of four. Jjang Yanggu can gain one loyalty to give “target creature +2/+2 until end of turn.” You may pay one loyalty from Jjang Yanggu “if you don’t control a creature named Mowu, creatue a legendary 3/3 Hound creature token named Mowu.” Jjang Yanggu’s final ultimate ability costs five loyalty and reads “until end of turn, target creature gains trample and gets +X/+X, where X is the number of lands you control.

Mu Yanling and Jjiang Yanggu won’t be the only new cards in “Global Series: Jiang Yanggu & Mu Yanling,” but they will be the two most well-known in the decks. Mu Yanling and Jjiang Yanggu (along with whatever other new Magic cards are featured in “Global Series: Jiang Yanggu & Mu Yanling”) will be legal in Legacy, Vintage, and Commander. Mu Yanling and Jjiang Yanggu are banned in Standard, unless you live in China. Mu Yanling and Jjiang Yanggu cannot be played in Modern, no matter what country you live in.