NBA Trade Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns Trade To Philadelphia 76ers Is Sensible, Per ‘Philly Voice’

Per the ‘Philly Voice’, the Philadelphia 76ers are a sensible trade destination for Karl-Anthony Towns.

A potential Karl-Anthony Towns trade could be in the works if any of the recent NBA trade rumors hold any credibility. One of the latest trade rumors involving Karl-Anthony Towns lists the Philadelphia 76ers as a potential suitor. According to the Philly Voice, Karl-Anthony Towns to the Sixers is not a far-fetched thought.

There are several potential landing spots mentioned for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ star. If the Timberwolves decide to trade their reportedly disgruntled star (courtesy of Bleacher Report) they could get a huge return.

The 76ers are one of few NBA teams that could offer the Timberwolves a haul in a trade for Karl-Anthony Towns.

How much would the 76ers have to give up for Karl-Anthony Towns depends on several factors. However, each of those factors will be outweighed by one major obstacle that could nullify any Karl-Anthony Towns’ trade.

No evidence regarding Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves’ desire to trade him has been discovered thus far. Towns will likely remain with the Timberwolves for the duration of his contract.

Reasons why Karl-Anthony Towns is upset with the Timberwolves also remain a mystery. It could be a combination of how he is used in the Timberwolves’ offense and how he could be clashing with the coaching staff. Once the dust settles, NBA trade rumors regarding Karl-Anthony Towns could be much ado about nothing.

Could the #Sixers get in on Karl-Anthony Towns this offseason? Here's why they should — and why he actually makes sense for Philadelphia: https://t.co/lKLPgfJBJa @evan_macy — PhillyVoice (@thephillyvoice) May 20, 2018

What the Timberwolves would be seeking in a Karl-Anthony Towns’ trade the 76ers could provide. Anyone the 76ers offered in a trade would be more than enough of a return and would not hurt their depth in any way. There is an collective of young talent on the 76ers which could help the Timberwolves in the future.

A Sixers’ trade proposal for Karl-Anthony Towns could include a combination of two players between Dario Saric, Robert Covington, and Markelle Fultz. Also, the Sixers would have to add two first-round picks for Towns.

The Timberwolves could demand more in most circumstances, however, there is the aforementioned obstacle that lingers.

According to Sportrac, Karl-Anthony Towns is on his rookie contract. Towns has another season before he can become a restricted free agent. Given the fact that overall salaries of players involved in a trade have to be within 25 percent of each other, there are limitations to what can be offered in a trade for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Ironically, the 76ers, Boston Celtics, and Phoenix Suns are in the position to meet the Timberwolves’ requirements. There is a strong possibility that each team will get involved in any trade talks with the Timberwolves involving Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will not get a fair return for Karl-Anthony Towns. As of now, guard Andrew Wiggins is the Timberwolves’ best trade option. He could be a prime candidate to be dealt in the offseason and also could be a target for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Things were looking promising for the Minnesota Timberwolves despite how their season ended. Not much will matter if somehow Karl-Anthony Towns forces himself out Minnesota, however. The Timberwolves could reset things or retool on the fly.