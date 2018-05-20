Calling All Geeks: Quick, Watch All Of The Harry Potter Movies On HBO Before They Leave

All eight Harry Potter movies in the famed franchise are currently streaming on HBO, but not for long. HBO picked up the streaming rights for all eight films (as well as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), but the movies are geared to drop from the streaming service soon. As Collider reported, and as you may have guessed with the networks’ advertisements, the Harry Potter movies will be featured in a Syfy and USA marathon this summer and they will soon be leaving HBO.

Freeform hosted the renowned movies during 2017, and HBO picked up the streaming rights at the beginning of 2018. But the “Wizarding Weekend” marathon is now set to hit NBCUniversal’s Syfy and USA networks. Reportedly, the entire Harry Potter franchise, including Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, will leave HBO on June 1, 2018 (but Fantastic Beasts is not advertised as part of the “Wizarding Weekend”). So, if you want to stream them without commercials, then head over HBO On Demand before June.

Based on the hit novels of the same name by J.K. Rowling, the epic franchise has swept away the imagination and hearts of fans around the world. The franchise has grossed over $8.5 billion, making it the third highest-grossing film series of all time (the Marvel cinematic universe is No. 1 at over $16 billion, and Star Wars is No. 2 with over $8.8 billion). In addition, six of the eight Harry Potter films are ranked in the 50 all-time highest-grossing movies.

#HarryPotter has a new home starting this summer. Get ready for weekend wizarding marathons on @SYFY and @USA_Network!https://t.co/Qj7VEdgnPP pic.twitter.com/r4lOxeY0f0 — The Leaky Cauldron (@leaky) May 19, 2018

Though fans were displeased that they didn’t win any Oscars, six of the eight movies garnered Academy Award nominations: The Philosopher’s Stone, The Prisoner of Azkaban, The Goblet of Fire, The Half-Blood Prince, and The Deathly Hallows Part One and Part Two. The first Harry Potter film debuted in 2001, and the final entry to the franchise arrived in 2011. Though it has been seven years since the completion of the Potter story, and 17 years since it made its initial arrival, the story continues to attract new fans.

From the first letter to the final battle, relive all the magic. #HarryPotter has a new home, starting this summer. pic.twitter.com/yrKP02acUN — SYFY (@SYFY) May 18, 2018

Fans are excited that the Harry Potter movies are headed to the Syfy and USA networks, and those that have HBO can watch them now before they leave On Demand.