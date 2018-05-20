Watch Houston Rockets Vs. Golden State Warriors Game 3 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors take to their home court Sunday as they look to break a 1-1 deadlock in their Western Conference final against the Houston Rockets.

The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors return to their home court on Sunday for Game 3 in their Western Conference final series against the Houston Rockets, as the game that will break a 1-1 deadlock in the series will live stream from Oracle Arena, where the Warriors will face the NBA’s best road team of the 2017-2018 season.

The Rockets won 31 of their 41 road games in the regular season. The Warriors posted a respectable 29-12 record on their home court, but one of those 12 losses came in the only game played between these two teams at Oracle Arena.

That Rockets win came by only one point in the opening game of the campaign way back on October 17, so that result is unlikely to have any bearing on whatever happens in Sunday night’s game.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Western Conference Finals Game 3, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at 19,500-seat Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, on Sunday, May 20 — 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

After a decisive 119-106 victory in the opening game of the series Houston, the Warriors lost in equally decisive fashion in Game 2 on Wednesday by a 127-105 margin as league-leading scorer James Harden paced the Rockets with 27 points.

NBA-leading scorer James Harden (right) led the Rockets with 27 points in their Game Two victory. Tim Warner / Getty Images

If the trend set in the first two games continues, the outcome of Game 3 will come down to turnovers. In the first game, the Warriors held on to the ball for only nine turnovers, the lowest total in the 2018 playoffs so far. But in Game 2, they coughed up the ball 15 times to Houston’s 13, as the Rockets rolled on to victory.

For Golden State, another key to taking a 2-1 lead in the series will be former league MVP Stephen Curry regaining his long-distance feel for the basket. Curry converted on only one three-point shot in eight attempts in Game 2, while shooting just seven for 19 overall. He also attempted only one free throw, which he sunk on his way to a sluggish 16-point outing.

Kevin Durant again carried the offensive burden for Golden State, throwing in 38 points, besting his 37-point Game 1 total by a single point — and recording his fifth 30-point performance in 12 playoff games in this postseason.

Watch a preview of the Rockets-Warriors Game 3 from the NBA TV expert panel, in the video below.

To watch the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Western Conference final round Game 3 matchup live stream online from Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT at this link, or by downloading the Watch TNT app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Warriors vs. Rockets matchup streaming live to their TV sets.

For fans who want to stream the Houston vs. Golden State third-game showdown for free without cable login credentials, a feed from TNT Overtime will also stream at the above link, or on most mobile devices. TNT Overtime allows fans to choose and switch between any one of four camera angles on the game, or to watch all four at the same time in a mosaic view.

Another way to watch the crucial, deadlock-breaking game between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets in the NBA Western Conference series stream live for free without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now at this link, Sling TV at this link, or YouTube TV at this link. All of those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Rockets vs. Warriors Game 3 live stream for free.