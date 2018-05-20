’90 Day Fiance’ Stars David And Annie Are So Broke, They’re Pawning Their Jewelry To Survive

The May-December couple will be back tonight for a new season of "90 Day Fiance."

Tonight marks the season premiere of 90 Day Fiance, the hit TLC show that features mismatched couples and May-December romances, all in the name of the American dream.

One couple, who will be returning tonight, has found that the so-called “American dream” has been a long time coming and, in fact, is a long ways away.

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan were a Kentucky-based May-December romance that was featured on the last season of the show, but they’re so broke that they’re pawning their jewelry to survive.

According to In Touch Weekly, who just released the report ahead of the 90 Day Fiance season premiere, the couple was originally relying on the generosity of David’s friend Chris to get them through the lean times. In fact, it was the tensions in this relationship that was the focal point of last season’s storyline.

However, David recently told the outlet that he no longer receives financial support from Chris, because Chris’s wife Nikki requested that he do so. (Can you blame her?)

David also said that times were extremely tough for the couple because he “wasn’t expecting” Chris to cut him and Annie off. To make some money to survive, Annie got all of their jewelry together and sold it to a pawnbroker in the area.

Needless to say, Annie — who was promised a much better life in America than what she’s currently getting — told the 90 Day Fiance producers that having to pawn her jewelry didn’t exactly thrill her.

“Married life is really hard. I hate that we have to pawn my jewelry, but David doesn’t have a job yet and we don’t have money.”

Good night???????????? A post shared by Annie Ann???????????????? (@chanoknat_suwan) on Dec 16, 2017 at 6:43pm PST

And if that’s not enough of a humiliation, David and Annie don’t even have a home of their own — they’re living in an abandoned firehouse that Chris owns. While, in the beginning, David and Annie were living there rent-free, Chris suddenly decided to charge them $1,000 a month in rent — and that’s not a price that David and Annie can afford, since neither of them has a job to pay the bills.

And, on top of everything else, David and Annie are having problems in their marriage because Annie doesn’t get along with David’s children from his previous marriage.

???? Can’t contain our excitement! #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After returns TONIGHT at 8/7c!???? pic.twitter.com/e6rfVVvNIj — TLC Network (@TLC) May 20, 2018

The new season of 90 Day Fiance premieres tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST on TLC.