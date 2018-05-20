Alessandra Ambrosio’s Supermodel Bikini Diet And Workout Secrets Revealed

The Victoria's Secret model is a fitness fanatic who loves yoga and calisthenics.

Alessandra Ambrosio may have retired from Victoria’s Secret in 2017, but still has the supermodel bikini body that landed her the lucrative gig in the first place. The mom of two credits an organic diet, yoga workouts, cardio exercise, and calisthenics for her sleek physique at age 37.

Surprisingly, Ambrosio didn’t start working out regularly until she gave birth to her first child in 2008. Now, she’s hooked on exercise.

“I think that my workout regime has changed more after giving birth to my children, as I didn’t really exercise before,” Alessandra told Harper’s Bazaar. “I think it’s very important to lead a healthy lifestyle, which includes a balanced diet and exercise.”

“I think my motivation is more to stay healthy than look good.”

Ambrosio’s workout routine alternates between cardio exercise, yoga, Pilates, running stairs, and doing calisthenics with ankle weights.

Alessandra said she worked out 90 minutes a day in the weeks leading up to the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. During the rest of the year, she prefers taking dance or yoga classes.

The 5-foot-9 brunette beauty typically follows an organic diet that features high-quality proteins and fat and lots of antioxidant-rich green tea.

“For breakfast I usually have eggs and/or avocado toast,” she said. “After my workout I usually grab a green juice followed by lunch, where I usually have a salad along with some chicken or fish. For dinner I might go for sushi, or grill Brazilian barbecue at home. I also have some nuts or a protein bar in my bag all the times in case I get hungry while I’m running around.”

Alessandra Ambrosio’s anti-aging beauty secrets include daily sunscreen, exfoliation, and moisturizer.

“Make sure to moisturize and hydrate while you’re at the beach, so when you are ready to go to dinner, you can just add some tinted moisturizer,” she told Vogue.

Ambrosio, who spends almost every day she’s not working at the beach, says her go-beach snacks are coconut water, nuts, and kale chips.

“For my kids, it’s sunblock, sunblock, and sunblock,” she said. “They go in and out of the water the whole day, so I make sure to reapply SPF 50 as much as possible.”

