Kylie Jenner Angers Fans By Being Late, Only Staying 10 Minutes, Star Blames ‘Police’ For Her Behavior

Kylie Jenner was supposed to do a meet-and-greet in San Francisco.

Kylie Jenner was supposed to come to a pop-up shop opening in San Francisco and got paid good money to appear but she showed up four hours late and only stayed for 10 minutes, and needless to say, both the store’s proprietor and the fans are enraged at the youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister.

But the starlet and makeup mogul is blaming the “police” for her tardiness.

That’s the word according to Radar Online, who suggest that Kylie Jenner almost immediately took to her Twitter account to address her fans who felt cheated by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Jenner said that while she feels bad for all the fans that came out to see her, and didn’t get a chance to do so, she said that she “doesn’t get to choose” what time she goes to places where she’s booked, and if it were up to her, she’d show up an hour before her scheduled appearance so she could greet her fans.

Jenner then said that it was the fault of the San Francisco police, who cordoned off the road and prevented her from getting there early. She also said that she was directed to show up four hours late, and that’s why she was late to her appearance.

Kylie Jenner addressed the concerns directly on her social media accounts, especially as the fan outcry became louder.

“I came here a day early and set the store up myself so it would be PERFECT for you guys. if I didn’t love doing these pop-ups and seeing you all I wouldn’t do them at all! just gets to me when I see comments like I made everyone wait and I showed up hours late. when that’s just not the truth of the situation.”

Despite this explanation, fans still didn’t buy it, especially when it was revealed that earlier that day, she was photographed having dinner with Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

Certainly, this incident won’t stop Kylie Jenner from being booked for pop-up shop appearances — and other club-type appearances — in the future, since she’s still one of the most in-demand members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan.