‘Cobra Kai’ Is Outperforming Top Netflix Series, Including ’13 Reasons Why’ And ‘Stranger Things’

Move over Netflix and Hulu, it looks like YouTube Red is officially on the map with their new hit series, Cobra Kai. Numerous original Hulu and Netflix series, like 13 Reasons Why and The Handmaid’s Tale, are some of the most popular shows in our pop culture, and now YouTube’s Cobra Kai has joined that list.

As Variety documented, in a report issued by Parrot Analytics, Cobra Kai is outperforming all of Hulu and Netflix’s top series. In addition to the above-mentioned titles, the YouTube Red show is outperforming Netflix hits like Arrested Development, Orange is the New Black, Dear White People, and Sense8. According to the report, the show garnered more than twice the demand for Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and 121 percent more demand than the new Netflix series Lost in Space.

Debuting on May 2, 2018, the witty and crude sequel to The Karate Kid has swept audiences off their feet. Many fans and critics felt that it was even better than the source material. The series reunited William Zabka and Ralph Macchio in their respective roles as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso.

Where The Karate Kid focused on Macchio’s character, Cobra Kai is primarily centered on Johnny. The crux of the story is that Johnny is reopening the famed dojo, and Daniel is determined to stop him. But it’s about so much more, like family, friendship, inner strength, and the determination to overcome mental barriers and chase a dream.

Does YouTube Red (finally) have its first hit show with #CobraKaiSeries? Check this data… https://t.co/1MucqABWMd pic.twitter.com/Jiaa09tGv0 — Andrew Wallenstein (@awallenstein) May 15, 2018

The filmmakers used never-before-seen footage from The Karate Kid to give a different perspective of the happenings of the original story. Most viewers were sympathetic to Daniel’s position in the film, and in the series, they are likely to be sympathetic to Johnny. For example, in the movie, it shows Lawrence beating up LaRusso for talking to Ali (with an “I”). But in the YouTube show, it reveals how Johnny perceived this as the newcomer trying to take his girlfriend.

We all remember how Daniel sprayed Johnny with water at the Halloween high school dance, and in the series, Lawrence points out how he hadn’t talked to LaRusso in months and his actions came out of nowhere. And let’s not forget, Johnny was brainwashed by the evil sensei, John Kreese, and the teacher almost killed him.

Cobra Kai continues to attract new viewers, and it continues to topple numerous hit series on Netflix.