Drew Scott, Linda Phan Talk Having Babies Just A Few Days After Their Italian Wedding

Drew Scott and Linda Phan will soon star on the TLC special, 'Drew and Linda Say I Do.'

Drew Scott first rose to pop culture prominence on the hit HGTV show, Property Brothers, where he starred as one-half of a contractor-realtor duo with his identical twin brother, Jonathan Silver Scott.

Since that time, he’s appeared on Dancing with the Stars — where he placed fourth — and now, he’ll be starring in a new TLC special with his now-wife, Linda Phan, who also works for his production company.

Ahead of the premiere of the upcoming TLC special, Drew and Linda Say I Do, the newly-married couple sat down with People Magazine to discuss their future, what fans can expect from the upcoming special, and even about some potential “Property Babies”!

People was the only outlet that was allowed to attend during Drew Scott‘s marriage to Linda Phan, which happened in the hills of Puglia, Italy.

“We’re easy-going with everything,” said Drew. “At the end of the day, our philosophy is, we just want to have friends and family together.”

And Drew and Linda have had plenty of time to become a family, as they’d been together for more than eight years before tying the knot.

Linda chose a bespoke dress from Claire Pettibone to wear when walking down the aisle, and the wedding shopping was featured on an episode of the Property Brothers spinoff show, Property Brothers: Drew’s Honeymoon House. The blush-champagne dress featured a multitude of pink and purple flowers on the top bodice part.

Linda also had a second dress to change into during the ceremony.

Originally, too, Drew Scott mentioned that he wanted a destination wedding, and while the couple initially chose Scotland for their destination wedding, the country’s questionable weather ultimately made them settle on Puglia, Italy.

We're so excited to share more from our wedding with all of you! Our exclusive with @people hits newsstands everywhere this Friday! #LindaAndDrewSayIDo pic.twitter.com/ulRQ81ztuu — Drew Scott (@MrDrewScott) May 16, 2018

The couple also said that after the “Wedding Week” was over, they were looking forward to spending more “quality time” together.

“We’ve been working so hard for so long,” said Linda, “so I’m looking forward to making plans to settle down a little.”

A big THANK YOU to @EmmaSlaterDance and @SashaFarber for choreographing our first dance as husband and wife ❤️. #LindaAndDrewSayIDo https://t.co/nELaTcvPGq pic.twitter.com/u8T2tIBgQq — Drew Scott (@MrDrewScott) May 16, 2018

That “settling down” also involves, eventually, having babies with her beloved Drew Scott, and he, too, said that he can’t “wait” to be a father because he feels he’ll be very good at it.