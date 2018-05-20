Three Big Movies Of 2018 New To On Demand, Including ‘Black Panther’ And A Jim Carrey Thriller

If you’re looking for new movies of 2018 for an entertaining evening in, a trio of hit titles was recently released on many VOD platforms, including Xfinity On Demand: Black Panther, Red Sparrow, and a thriller starring Jim Carrey, Dark Crimes. Red Sparrow is seemingly only available to purchase, and the other two 2018 movies are available to rent. Take a look at the trailers below and see what film suits your mood for a popcorn night.

Black Panther

T’Challa (Black Panther) returns to his home in Wakanda (a fictional Sub-Saharan African nation) after the fallout of the events in Captain America: Civil War. T’Challa makes his return as King of Wakanda, but when a familiar enemy appears (Erik Killmonger) to challenge his role, the superhero returns to fight for the fate of his people.

With a box office draw of over $500 million, this is one of the most popular action movies of 2018 and one of Marvel’s all-time successful titles. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film boasts an ensemble cast: Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Michael B. Jordan, Martin Freeman, Lupita Nyong’o, Sterling K. Brown, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and of a course, a cameo from Stan Lee.

Red Sparrow

A dedicated Russian ballerina, Dominika Egorova, is recruited into a special intelligence agency known for their brutal training. She is trained to use her body as a weapon and is instructed to seduce a CIA officer. Egorova, enraged by the way she has been treated by the Russian agency, is tempted to become a double agent and seek revenge against her cruel handlers.

This has been described as one of the most graphic and intriguing movies of 2018. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film stars Jennifer Lawrence (Dominika), Joel Edgerton, Mary-Louise Parker, and Jeremy Irons. (Warning: the trailer below contains some graphic imagery.)

Dark Crimes

Another explicit entry of 2018, Dark Crimes is one of the newest movies to hit On Demand. Thus far, it hasn’t fared well among critics and audiences seem split.

The story tells the tale of police officer Tadek’s (Carrey) investigation between an unsolved murder and a crime described in author Krystov Kozlov’s (Marton Csokas) book. The officer follows Kozlov’s girlfriend, Kasia (Charlotte Gainsbourg), and Tadek is pulled into a seedy underworld of lies and corruption. Will his investigation lead to the deadly truth?

With the blockbuster hit Black Panther and the release of two controversial films, including Dark Crimes, some of the most intriguing movies of 2018 are new to On Demand.