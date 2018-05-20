Taylor Swift Performed Duet With BFF Selena Gomez At Rose Bowl Concert Saturday Night

Selena Gomez wasn't the only special guest to appear on stage with Swift Saturday that night.

Taylor Swift is full of surprises for her “Reputation Tour.” After inviting fellow singer and friend Shawn Mendes to perform on stage with her at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, Friday night, the “Ready For It” singer surprised her fans once again by inviting her BFF, Selena Gomez, to share the stage with her and perform a duet on Saturday night in front of 60,000 screaming fans. Saturday night’s show was the last show of the two-day concert being held at the Rose Bowl.

Swift gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look as she and Gomez prepared to rehearse for the night’s show. They revealed that they would be singing “Hands to Myself.”

“Yes, Taylor loves that one, and I love her for loving it,” Gomez says. And Swift herself claims that it’s her “favorite song.”

After their performance, Gomez, 25, gave a huge shout-out to her bestie in regards to their almost 13-year friendship in what is probably one of the most beautiful, heartfelt messages you’ve ever heard.

“This person has never ever judged a single decision I’ve made. She’s always met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about, and I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family because you’ve changed my life.”

Selena talking about Taylor tonight at the #ReputationTour (via jordinsilver) pic.twitter.com/CZ7lHQHKXA — Selena Media (@SelenaMedia) May 20, 2018

In response, the “Out Of The Woods” singer posted a photo of the two on stage along with a beautiful, heartfelt message of her own.

The “Back To You” singer, 25, hadn’t sung in a stadium venue since ending her 2016 “Revival Tour” to get help for her depression and anxiety. So last night was truly a remarkable event to see. Gomez has also been through a few health issues since undergoing a kidney transplant. So it’s safe to say that last night was exactly what she needed as she had made the choice to sing at the concert venue with Swift that same day.

However, Gomez was not the only surprise guest Swift brought on stage to sing with her. The “Shake It Off” singer also brought on Troye Sivan and the two sang Sivan’s hit single, “My My My.”

Some of the notable faces who graced Saturday night’s show were, Julia Roberts, Rebel Wilson, and Bill Nye “The Science Guy.”

Swift’s “Reputation Tour” will continue on through November.