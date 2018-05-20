Royals share the 'Duchess of Sussex' info online with photos.

It’s official, HRH, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has a bio on the royal family website. One day after Meghan married Prince Harry, the royals have welcomed Markle into the fold with a page on her past achievements.

On the site run by Buckingham Palace, the public can learn all about the members of the royal family and their individual achievements and pet projects, says PageSix. Yesterday after Meghan and Harry made things official, a bio was posted for the Duchess of Sussex. Also new is the addition of a photo of the happy couple on the Kensington Palace Twitter page.

Under “About the Duchess of Sussex” they say the Duchess was born Meghan Markle, which isn’t exactly true, as she was born Rachel Meghan Markle. The page focuses on her charitable work in soup kitchens in Los Angeles and Toronto, Canada where she lived while shooting the USA Network series Suits.

Amongst the charities that Markle has worked with, Buckingham Palace lists One Young World, UN Women, and World Vision, with which she visited Rwanda to work on a clean water campaign.

Under the biography tab, the royals site says that Meghan will start performing royal duties immediately “in support of the Queen.”

The site covers Markle’s education saying that she started school at the Hollywood Little Red Schoolhouse before continuing her secondary education at a Los Angeles Catholic school. From there Meghan went to Northwestern where she double majored in Theatre and International Relations, graduating with a dual degree.

The biography states that Markle spent time during her junior year in Argentina.

“During her time at university, The Duchess completed an internship at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she learned to speak Spanish. She also studied French for six years.”

The Buckingham Palace site continues, saying that in addition to a successful acting career which had Meghan in movies and television, she wrote and edited a blog called The Tig which focused on social issues as well as lifestyle, food, travel, and fashion.

Markle attended The Royal Foundation Forum, and now that she is the Duchess of Sussex, she will become a patron of the organization.