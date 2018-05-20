Geek & Sundry Announce New Season Of ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Show ‘Spellslingers’

Geek & Sundry's popular 'Magic: The Gathering' show 'Spellslingers' returns May 30.

Geek & Sundry announced this last Friday that the company’s popular Magic: The Gathering series Spellslingers will be returning May 30 thanks to a renewed sponsorship from Wizards of the Coast. Gamer icon Sean “Day[9]” Plott will also be returning to host Spellslingers in the show’s new 12-episode arc and bonus gag reels. Sean Plott is most known for being a former professional StarCraft player, and he was awarded “Gaming Personality of the Year” by Golden Joysticks in 2016. In celebration of Magic: The Gathering’s 25th anniversary, Spellslingers will begin with videos focusing on Dominaria. Dominaria is Wizards of the Coast’s newest Magic: The Gathering set and was the first plane Magic players were introduced to 25 years ago when the game made its original debut.

According to an email Inquisitr received from Geek & Sundry, special guests from the new season of Spellslingers will include “Ari Stidham (Scorpion), Clare Grant (Robot Chicken), Ashley Clements (The Lizzie Bennet Diaries), Christina Ochoa (Animal Kingdom), Kyle Hill (Because Science), and Steve Agee (New Girl).” These aren’t the only big names who’ve appeared on the show. There has been an amazing lineup of previous guests on Spellslingers such as “Felicia Day (Supernatural), Alison Haislip (Attack of the Show!), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and Grant Imahara (MythBusters).”

Spellslingers has managed to accomplish what many previous attempts of Magic: The Gathering shows haven’t: Make Magic: The Gathering entertaining and accessible to watch even for those who aren’t entirely familiar with playing it. Many players have criticized Wizards of the Coast’s previous productions of Grand Prix and Pro Tour events over the years, which have paled in comparison to some other live-streamed third-party tournaments. Spellslingers takes a much more casual approach focusing on the normal tabletop play that’s most likely to occur between friends at home or at a card shop than the competitive die-hard players who are playing with all the best cards at a professional tournament.

In the trailer for the new series of Spellslingers, Sean Plott says “I want you to die.” Who does Sean Plott want to die? A specific creature or his opponent? You can watch the new episodes of Spellslingers every Wednesday beginning May 30 on the Geek & Sundry YouTube channel in order to find out.