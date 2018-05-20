Prince Harry’s Gesture Meant To Honor Princess Diana Gets Misconstrued As ‘Romantic’

An action that was taken by Prince Harry in an effort to honor his mother, Princess Diana, at the royal wedding has been now labeled as romantic.

The royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been labeled as the event of the year and was viewed all over the world. News sources have reported on several aspects of the ceremony, including the bridal bouquet.

A statement released by the royal family stated, “Prince Harry handpicked several flowers yesterday from their private garden at Kensington Palace to add to the bespoke bridal bouquet designed by florist Philippa Craddock.”

Meghan’s understated, yet gorgeous, bouquet held a tribute to Princess Diana, Harry’s mother. The Forget-Me-Nots that were picked from the garden were Diana’s favorite flowers. According to the palace, the use of the flower was intentional to honor Diana’s memory during the royal ceremony.

The addition of Forget-Me-Nots was not the only tribute to Diana at the royal wedding yesterday. The Inquisitr recently revealed all of the subtle reminders of Princess Diana that the couple added to their special day.

The word quickly got around, being reported several times by various news sources, that the prince personally picked several fresh floral blooms prior to Meghan Markle’s arrival. Upon reading about Meghan’s bouquet, individuals took to Twitter to comment on Prince Harry’s involvement in his bride’s wedding attire.

This will get the romantics among you …

Prince Harry handpicked several flowers yesterday from their private garden at Kensington Palace to add to the bespoke bridal bouquet ???? #royalwedding — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 19, 2018

Some individuals have even bestowed upon him the honor of “husband of the year.” In an article dedicated to Prince Harry’s trip to the garden, PureWow wrote that although the royal wedding was only one day ago, Meghan’s prince is already a top contender for the husband of the year. The article depicts this gesture as a purely romantic one.

Wow, that is romantic❤️ — #ResistHate&Racism (@DeelightRI) May 19, 2018

Prince Harry’s attempt to honor Princess Diana began long before the royal wedding took place. When the prince first decided he wanted to take the next step in his relationship with Meghan Markel, he even honored his mother in the ring he gave to his future bride. The engagement ring was crafted with his mother’s diamonds.

In a joint interview with his future bride and Elle magazine, Harry explained that “It’s days like today that I really I miss having her around and being able to share the happy news, but with the ring, and with everything else going on, I’m sure she’s with us.”

When Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle, the one-of-a-kind ring drew much attention for its $350,000 price tag. Here's how much an average engagement ring costs. https://t.co/NHFT5fgOu5 pic.twitter.com/Bre6qVs472 — CNBC (@CNBC) May 15, 2018

Prince Harry has spent many years coming to terms with the death of his mother. From a young child walking in a procession behind the coffin of Princess Diana through his adolescent years when he left for college and found himself shamed for his actions at a party in the United States.

There is no doubt that the couple is truly in love. It was written all over their faces throughout the entire ceremony. Prince Harry has undoubtedly shown Meghan many romantic gestures throughout their relationship. That being said, as he has come full circle to finally accept his destiny to be a member of the royal family, he has found ways to honor his mother’s memory. The flowers he picked for Meghan’s bouquet are no different.

Prince Harry went out to the garden and picked the blooms in her memory. His attempt to honor his mother was not merely the romantic gesture toward Meghan that it has been misconstrued as.