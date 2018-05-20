Taylor Swift Surprised Fans At Her Concert In California By Bringing Shawn Mendes On Stage

Swift surprised fans with Shawn Mendes on her first night performing at the Rose Bowl.

Taylor Swift knows how to show her “Swifties” a good time. On Saturday in front of 60,000 fans at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer introduced special musical guest Shawn Mendes to the stage and fans went wild. Among the crowd were Ryan Seacrest, Jamie Foxx, and even Backstreet Boys bandmate, AJ McLean.

Fans might remember that Mendes has graced the stage of a Taylor Swift concert before. The “Treat You Better” singer was the “Delicate” singer’s opening act for her “1989 World Tour.” Swift posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram and gave the “Stitches” singer a huge shout-out on his new album and captured their photo, “My 1989 tourmate came back!!!!”

Mendes performed his 2017 hit single, “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.” Prior to Friday night’s concert, Swift had teased the cameo performance on her social media as she headed to the stage for rehearsals, telling her fans that there was a “special guest,” and it was someone with whom she’d “toured with before” and then showed footage of her and Mendes doing sound checks for the evening’s show.

When it was time for their duet, the “Bad Blood” singer began singing the song by herself before telling Mendes to “come on out.”

Friday was an overall success for the 19-year-old “Mercy” singer as he had just released his new single, “Where Were You In The Morning?” earlier that same day. And Swift herself even praised the song.

“Your new song is amazing. ‘Where Were You in the Morning?’ is incredible. Stream it, buy it, get that promo!” she said.

Camila Cabello and Charli XCX are Swift’s opening acts this time around, and the “Getaway Car” singer often has come on stage to perform her hit song “Shake It Off” alongside with her.

Her “Reputation Tour” will continue on through November. For more information regarding dates and ticket information, you can check out taylorswift.com.