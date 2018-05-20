Ted Cruz Could Be Defeated By Beto O’Rourke, Polls Show

The El Paso Democrat has said ‘No’ to NRA money.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz could have a tight race on his hands. According to the findings of a recent Quinnipiac University Poll, Cruz has 47 percent support, while O’Rourke has 44 percent.

The poll also recorded that O’Rourke gets 87 – 9 percent support from Democrats and 51 – 37 percent backing from independent voters, as Republicans go to Cruz 88 – 6 percent.

Support for Ted Cruz is high among men than women. While male voters back Cruz 51 – 40 percent, support from women was 47 percent for O’Rourke. Only 43 percent women voters said they would support Cruz.

Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac Poll, pointed out that Democrats have had a target on Senator Ted Cruz’s back, and they may be hitting the mark.

“Once expected to ‘cruise’ to reelection, the incumbent is in a tight race with Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke,” he said, adding that the Democrat would gain more support from independent voters. “O’Rourke’s 51 – 37 percent lead among that group is key to his standing today. But Texas remains a strong GOP state so O’Rourke will need the independent strength to pull the upset,” Brown said.

The ones in favor of Senator Cruz said he would do a better job than O’Rourke on a number of issues, including job creation, taxes, health care, immigration, and gun policy.

In a conversation with The Texas Tribune, O’Rourke said that he will focus more on positive changes than opposition to particular policies or candidates.

He said that he is “not running against,” but “for something.” The Democrat said that he would focus on three key issued: gun control, broadband internet, and public education. “There needs to be an increased focus on bipartisanship. One area that calls for cross-aisle politics is gun regulations. The Second Amendment shouldn’t be repealed,” O’Rourke said.

On the issue of the internet, he said that more than half of Texas doesn’t have access to reliable internet. “This makes it hard for Texans to finish their education online and find jobs,” he said.

He added that he will fight hard to empower rural schools, which lack basic infrastructure and funding.