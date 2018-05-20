Senator Patty Murray Says Trump’s Policies Are Hurting Women And Students

The Trump administration plans to announce drastic changes to the Title X program.

Last year, the Trump administration reinstated a rule banning family planning clinics that get aid money from the U.S. from performing abortions or even discussing abortion with their patients. This led to clinic closures and reductions in crucial services around the world, Vox reported.

Now, the Trump administration plans to announce drastic changes to the Title X program in the U.S., Vox reported. Many Democrats opined that this policy would undermine women’s access to health care and reproductive services by placing new restrictions on federal family planning funds.

In a statement issued to the press, Senator Patty Murray, ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, called this initiative a “brazen and direct attempt” by the Republicans to interfere with women’s access to health care and ability to control their own health care decisions. Implementing this program would mean a loss of federal funding for doctors and health care providers, and it could result in millions of Americans losing access to basic health care services like cancer screenings and contraception.

“Let me be clear: President Trump and Vice President Pence’s opinions have no place in a woman’s conversations with her doctor about her health care—and the women nationwide and I are going to fight this deeply harmful, ideological effort every step of the way,” said Murray.

Trump Working Against Students

The senator also accused the Trump administration of taking advantage of students. Last month, Mick Mulvaney announced that he wanted to get rid of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The move is the latest step by the Trump administration to shirk responsibility to student loan borrowers.

I've heard from parents across WA state on the challenges to find and afford high quality child care and preschool. I'm proud to stand so many working families in the #movement4childcare. -PM pic.twitter.com/BsbouawZiS — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) May 16, 2018

“It’s telling that President Trump’s reaction to millions of borrowers struggling to pay back their student loans and asking for help with unmanageable debt is to shut down the only office focused on serving student loan borrowers. President Trump is giving student loan corporations the green light to take advantage of students without fear of repercussion and sending a clear message to students that this Administration is not interested in their best interests when it gets in the way of corporate profits.”