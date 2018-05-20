Three Inmates, Including Two Who Were Charged With Murder, Escape From South Carolina Jail

Authorities consider all three men dangerous.

Three inmates have escaped from a Columbia, South Carolina jail. Authorities received notification of a possible escape from Orangeburg County Detention Center shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday night and have been searching for the men since then. The escapees have been identified as 27-year-old Tyshon Johnson, 20-year-old Curtis Green, and 27-year-old Christopher Boltin according to The New York Daily News. Johnson and Green were being held on charges of murder. Boltin has been charged with carjacking and grand larceny.

Johnson was charged with attempted murder in 2011 after being picked up by the U.S. Marshals taskforce in Raleigh, North Carolina. In December of 2012, he pleaded guilty to reduced charges of first-degree assault and battery for which Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to four years in prison, with credit for time served. Johnson was later convicted of a 2014 South Carolina armed robbery and in 2016 was sentenced to 10 years in jail. Judge Dickson suspended that sentence to four years in prison and four years of probation. His probation began on February 1 last year. Authorities also suspected Johnson of involvement in an incident in September 2017 that resulted in the death of one man and injury of two other according to The T & T.

Authorities searching for 'dangerous' inmates after Orangeburg County jail break https://t.co/v65nCgd39c — WPDE ABC15 (@wpdeabc15) May 20, 2018

Christopher Boltin is charged with carjacking a 2011 Kia Sorento in January. The crime was recorded on surveillance video. The crime happened in Orangeburg, South Carolina when a man left his keys in his car while parked at a gas station. While he and his passenger were inside the gas station, Boltin entered the car and drove it off the premises. He is charged with grand larceny due to the $16,000 value of the car. If found guilty of that crime, he would face up to ten years in jail and a fine. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to a 2014 auto theft. He was sentenced to four years in jail and one to four years of probation and was ordered to pay restitution. The escapee pleaded guilty again to the use of a vehicle without permission and grand larceny in 2016. For that crime, he was sentenced to six years in prison, which was suspended to a year of probation and an order to complete his GED. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to financial transaction card fraud and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was sentenced to five years in prison which was suspended to five years of probation.

Authorities are continuing their search today and say they consider all three men dangerous. They ask that anyone with information on the suspects or their escape contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.