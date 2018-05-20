Gal Gadot’s Next Movie Could Be A War Thriller

The Israeli actress is also working on Wonder Woman 2.

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot is rumored to be starring in a war movie next. According to the details available on the IMDB website, the Israeli actress would be playing the lead role in Ruin, which will be released next year.

Ruin, written by Matthew K Firpo and Ryan Firpo, focuses on the life of a former Nazi captain, who navigates the ruins of post-WWII Germany determined to atone for his crimes during the war by hunting down the surviving members of his former SS Death Squad.

The movie will be directed by Australian film director and screenwriter Justin Kurzel, who also directed Assassin’s Creed. The film will be produced by MadRiver Pictures, a production house owned by Marc Butan, who aims to produce at least three star-driven movies a year in the $15-$50 million budget.

Last year, Deadline reported that the Israeli actress was also in talks with MGM to join actor Bradley Cooper in the movie, Deeper. However, there has been no updates on that yet.

Wonder Woman 2

Gadot has confirmed that she will be reprising the role of Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 2. The DC superhero movie will be released next year. Actress Kristen Wiig will play Cheetah, the film’s newest villain.

Wiig, 44, is known for comical roles in “Saturday Night Live” and movies such as Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters and The Martian. Patty Jenkins will also return to direct, produce, and co-write the film.

“So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned,” Jenkins announced on Twitter after rumors of Wiig’s involvement began to circulate in March.

Wonder Woman 2 was initially slated for release in December 2019, but it has been pushed up to November 2019, Deadline reports.

Wonder Woman grossed over $800 million worldwide. Both Gadot and director Jenkins, who each only had a one-movie deal, had the upper hand in negotiations for the sequel.

