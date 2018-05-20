Victoria Beckham Slammed For Not Smiling During Her Royal Wedding Entrance

“‘It would be nice if Victoria Beckham smiled."

One thing’s for sure — it’s wasn’t easy to score an invitation to the royal wedding. And for those who were lucky enough to attend, it was certainly an occasion to remember. But one particular wedding guest is being slammed for her lack of enthusiasm as she entered the star-studded event.

According to the Express, Victoria’s Beckham’s arrival to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s special day was less than pleasant. During the BBC‘s coverage of the event, Dermot O’Leary can be heard asking Victoria to “just give” a smile. Kirsty Young also shared in his sentiment’s thinking that the mother of four should be a little more chipper for such a momentous event.

“It would be nice if Victoria Beckham smiled.”

Reviews on social media were mixed to say the least. Many fans stood behind the BBC broadcasters, saying that the 44-year-old should have at least smiled when she was entering St George’s Chapel. One fan even pointed out Victoria’s dark-colored outfit, suggesting that it looked like she was attending a funeral, not a wedding.

“The thing I didn’t understand was why did #VictoriaBeckham dressed in a dark outfit & she didn’t smile. After all this is a wedding NOT a funeral.”

“I’ve never seen such a miserable looking woman at a Wedding, Victoria Beckham was proper sour yesterday,” another wrote.

David and Victoria Beckham wave to crowds as they arrive at the #RoyalWedding. https://t.co/9c7Q1NnHMS pic.twitter.com/RLgZ8PGovj — ABC News (@ABC) May 19, 2018

A few other fans were quick to come to the defense of Beckham, telling the haters to back off and let Victoria just live her life.

“Why do people (YES, men AND women) think it’s ok to call Victoria Beckham out on the fact she wasn’t smiling yesterday… Is that still something that we concern ourselves with, whether a woman is putting on a fake smile to please people,” one Twitter user wrote.

But Beckham’s Instagram post on the Royal wedding told a different, more joyous story, with her sharing a series of photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from what she called an “amazing day.” In the caption of the photo, Beckham also told fans that she was so proud to be British on this particular day before thanking the royal couple for including herself and her husband, David Beckham, in the festivities.

Victoria Beckham was dressed to impress for the occasion. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the former Spice Girl wore a slash-front midi dress from her very own spring/summer 2019 collection. As for the hat, it was by designer Stephen Jones. She added a pop of color by with her burnt orange heels.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, rumors of a potential Spice Girls reunion at the Royal Wedding were dispelled. Only Victoria, Emma, and Geri were invited to the wedding. Mel B and Melanie C were the ones who were reportedly left off of the guest list even though it was rumored that the girl group would perform at the wedding.