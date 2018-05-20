Dewie Brewton, Florida Teacher Who Allegedly Drowned Raccoons, Retires

The agriculture teacher had been accused of enlisting two students to help him drown the caged animals.

Dewie Brewton, the Florida teacher who allegedly drowned two raccoons and an opossum – and enlisting the help of students to do it – has retired, The Ocala Star Banner is reporting.

Facing termination, the Agriculture Science teacher instead tendered his resignation last week, effectively ending both his employment with Marion School District and the ongoing investigation against him. However, a separate criminal investigation continues.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the teacher was conducting a class when he chose to demonstrate how to get rid of “nuisance animals,” and he produced two caged raccoons and a caged opossum. Then, with the help of at least two students, he put the caged animals into garbage bins and began filling the bins with water, in order to drown them. Further, according to Heavy, the students assisting were told to aim the water flow from the hoses into the animals’ mouths if they attempted to gasp for air.

In what Inquisitr writer Jennifer Swarthout says is an admission that he was displaying questionable judgment, Brewton warned the students not to take videos or pictures of the event, lest they be punished with a referral. At least one student did record the drowning, however, and you can see video of the event below.

Warning: this video contains graphic content that will be disturbing to some viewers.

Reaction to the drowning was swift and harsh. “A majority” of the five-member school board called his actions “disgusting” and began an investigation into his actions. He was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. And of course, that’s to say nothing of the intense reaction from the students, the community, and internationally as his story made headlines.

With his resignation, Brewton’s 31-year career with Marion schools comes to an end.

Meanwhile, he may still face criminal charges. The Florida Department of Health and the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are both continuing their investigations, although it is not clear, as of this writing, when or even if criminal charges will be forthcoming. Further, the State of Florida may revoke Brewton’s pension, according to district spokesman Kevin Christian.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the preferred way of dealing with nuisance animals is to trap and relocate them, according to a defined procedure. Failing that, they must be euthanized “humanely.” The commission’s bylaws specifically state that drowning such animals is “unacceptable.”