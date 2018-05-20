NeNe Leakes Flashes Flat Abs, Credits Healthy Diet For Fit Bikini Body

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star NeNe Leakes is fit and fab at age 50.

NeNe Leakes, star of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, spotlighted her flat abs on Instagram in a flirty crop top and camouflage shorts (photo below). At age 50, Leakes has a fit bikini body, thanks to a portion-controlled diet and regular workouts that include walking on the treadmill and light weightlifting.

Like most people, the 6-foot-tall Leakes loves to eat but stays in shape by eating small portions and not overeating.

“We all know what our weaknesses are and what we overindulge in, so it’s all about being mindful about what we eat and portion control,” NeNe told E! News. “That’s the key, because we like to eat! And having to deprive myself of anything is a no-no for a girl like me!”

“I’m a small-portion eater. I don’t like to feel full.”

Leakes, one of the original stars of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, said she tends to gain weight when she eats too many of her meals late in the day.

“My biggest problem has always been and will always be that I work all day and forget to eat, and then I eat late at night with some cocktails,” she said. “And I don’t eat breakfast! Lately, I’ve been trying to be good and eat something small for breakfast…and I’m eating smaller dinners earlier in the evening.”

NeNe is not a workout fanatic but does exercise regularly to maintain her fit bikini body. When she hits the gym, Leakes prefers to fast-walk or run on the treadmill and lift light weights.

“I can tell you what’s worth a splurge to me: eating,” NeNe told InStyle.

“People like to talk about going to clubs…my club is the restaurant. I’m the girl that orders everything off the menu. One of this, one of that, I want to taste everything.”

NeNe Leakes grew up poor and is now rich and famous, but the down-to-earth star doesn’t waste money on frivolous purchases because she works hard for her paychecks.

“When it comes to money, I’m actually a really big saver,” said Leakes, who regularly shops at the Dollar Store. “I have a savings account, and most of my money goes straight to it. I know when to splurge and when not to.”

Another celebrity who has aged gracefully thanks to diet and exercise is octogenarian bodybuilder Ernestine Shepherd.

At 81, Ernestine has a rippling bikini body that defies age — and gravity. Amazingly, Shepherd didn’t start working out until age 56, proving it’s never too late to improve yourself.