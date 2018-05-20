‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kyle Lowder’s Return Could Mean Shocking Character Recast

What character will Kyle Lowder be playing during his return to 'DOOL?'

Days of our Lives spoilers are running wild this week after it was announced that actor Kyle Lowder would be returning to the NBC soap opera. Lowder, who previously played the role of Brady Black, could be in for an interesting character swap.

According to a report by Soaps In Depth, it was officially announced that Kyle Lowder would be returning to Days of our Lives last week. DOOL fans immediately began to speculate about the reason for the actor’s return. Although Lowder previously played Brady Black on the show, it was announced that he would not be taking over that role from fan-favorite actor Eric Martsolf. Instead, he’ll be playing a different character, but who?

The outlet reveals that Days of our Lives fans believe Kyle Lowder may be taking over the role of another long-gone Salem resident such as Philip Kiriakis or Rex Brady. As longtime fans will remember, Philip is the son of Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). He’s been in and out of Salem for years. However, Rex Brady is a character that fans haven’t seen in a long time.

Rex and his twin sister Cassie were revealed to be the children of Kate Roberts and Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). The two entered Salem in a weird storyline, and eventually became good friends with Belle Black, Shawn Brady, Chloe Lane, and Mimi Lockhart. Rex and Mimi became an item and fans loved the pair together. However, the couple split after Mimi got pregnant and had an abortion without telling her boyfriend. Rex eventually left town and hasn’t been seen since.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, actress Farah Fath has signed on to return as Mimi Lockhart, and now some Days of our Lives fans believe that Rex Brady will follow. If Kyle Lowder returns to DOOL in the role of Rex, fans would surely be intrigued by his relationship with Mimi and the fact that he could be a possible love interest for other women in Salem, such as Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus).

Kyle Lowder played the role of Brady Black from 2000-2005 and was previously married to his former Days of our Lives co-star, Arianne Zucker, who portrayed Nicole Walker on the soap. It seems fans will have to wait until this fall to find out more about Lowder’s big return.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.