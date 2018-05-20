Trump Takes A Dig At ‘New York Times,’ Hillary Clinton And Robert Mueller

He says the 'most expensive Witch Hunt' has found nothing on him or Russia.

On Sunday morning, President Donald Trump, via Twitter, hurled a series of insults at the New York Times and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Taking a dig at special counsel Robert Mueller’s year-long investigation into Russia, Trump said that the “most expensive Witch Hunt” has found nothing on him or Russia.

“Things are really getting ridiculous. The Failing and Crooked (but not as Crooked as Hillary Clinton) New York Times has done a long and boring story indicating that the world’s most expensive Witch Hunt has found nothing on Russia and me so now they are looking at the rest of the world,” he said.

He suggested that Mueller’s investigation team should instead look into Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 emails, which she deleted from the server despite getting a subpoena to produce them.

“Whatever happened to the server, at the center of so much corruption, that the Democratic National Committee REFUSED to hand over to the hard-charging (except in the case of Democrats) FBI? They broke into homes and offices early in the morning, but were afraid to take the server?” he tweeted.

Trump remarked that the Democrats are coming after him to hurt the Republican party in the mid-term election. The president said that despite having no proof of collusion or obstruction of justice, the Democrats are targeting him and his administration to gain an upper hand during the election season.

“Now that the Witch Hunt has given up on Russia and is looking at the rest of the World, they should easily be able to take it into the Mid-Term Elections where they can put some hurt on the Republican Party. Don’t worry about Dems FISA Abuse, missing Emails or Fraudulent Dossier!” he ranted on Twitter.

Rudy Giuliani now says that Trump shouldn’t talk to Mueller without knowing more about the FBI informant. Giuliani claims Trump could be "walking into a trap" unless the FBI makes clear whether the person compiled any "incriminating information." https://t.co/7IjuRzbWBM — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 20, 2018

Meanwhile, President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, had advised Trump not to agree to an interview with special counsel Mueller before obtaining more information about the confidential FBI source who spoke with Trump’s campaign aides in 2016. “What we intend to do is premise it on, ‘If you want an interview, we need an answer to this,'” Giuliani told WSJ in an interview that was published on Sunday.