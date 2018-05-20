John Cena And Nikki Bella Spotted Together After They Called Off Their Engagement

Nikki reportedly broke up with John because he didn't want kids but perhaps he's had a change of heart.

John Cena and Nikki Bella have been seen together despite reports of the end of their engagement. According to Us Weekly, the two wrestling superstars were recently spotted walking together in the Mission Hills neighborhood of San Diego about a month after their reported “split.” Cena was wearing a red T-shirt with black shorts and Nikki wore gray sweats and a red beanie, Us Weekly reports.

The news of a potential reunion between John and Nikki comes after Cena made comments about their relationship on the Today show.

“I still love Nicole, I would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole,” he said during the interview. “It was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended.”

As Us Weekly notes, there were reports that one of the reasons that John and Nikki broke up was that Cena did not want to have children. So, his comments during the interview seem to contradict those reports. Perhaps he’s had a change of heart?

“I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work,” he added.

A source told Us that Nikki Bella was surprised by John’s statement during his Today show appearance because he had previously balked at having children.

“Nikki had been very open with John about wanting to have kids, but he had always resisted,” the source said.

The insider went on to say that Nikki thinks that John might just be saying that he wants kids because he wants to get her back. So, she wants to be “sure” that he won’t resent her if they do resume their relationship and have kids. It’s a big deal, the source says, because Nikki really wants to have children.

???????? My Easter Happiness ???????? A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 1, 2018 at 6:32pm PDT

The breakup also reportedly made Nikki extremely upset.

“The time apart has been incredibly hard for Nikki, but she really is taking the time to figure out if John is meant to be her forever.”

Nikki Bella and John Cena were in a relationship for six years but the Total Bellas star called off the engagement three weeks before their wedding date. People Magazine reports that they were seen walking in the same area where they bought a house not long before they called off their May 5 wedding. According to People, Nikki previously told fans that she had been staying with her twin sister while she recovered from the split. But that may change now that they’ve been seen together after their breakup.