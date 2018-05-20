Kailyn Lowry & Briana DeJesus Get Into Physical Fight At ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Things got heated at the 'Teen Mom 2' reunion over the weekend.

Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus have a lot of bad blood between them, and the situation came to a boil while they were filming the show’s reunion in New York City over the weekend.

According to a May 19 report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Kailyn Lowry had previously stated that things could come to blows at the Teen Mom 2 reunion, and that is exactly what happened between her and Briana DeJesus. The girls reportedly got into a heated fight on stage, and things got physical.

According to sources, it all started when the Teen Mom 2 cast, minus Jenelle Evans, who refused to attend the event, were heading out on stage to talk to host Dr. Drew Pinsky. The insider says that Briana DeJesus was the last one to walk out on the stage and when she got out there, she came right up to Kailyn Lowry.

Things got intense quickly, and Briana’s sister, Brittany DeJesus, reportedly jumped on stage and also got into Kailyn’s face. They all allegedly started swinging at each other, and Lowry motioned for DeJesus to come at her. The insider says that the fight happened because there had been a lot of instigating backstage at the Teen Mom 2 reunion. So, when Briana came out on stage, she was “ready to fight.”

The report reveals that nobody landed any punches, but there was some hair pulling, and that everyone else on the set scattered to get out of the way of the fight, including pregnant Chelsea Houska and host Dr. Drew Pinsky.

Kailyn Lowry’s Teen Mom 2 co-star, Chelsea Houska, was said to be very upset by all the drama. Houska, who is pregnant with her third child, was allegedly worried that a fight would break out and that she would be in the middle of it, and that is exactly what happened. Chelsea’s already been speaking out about the amount of drama on the show, and it seems she’s just over all of it.

Later, Jenelle Evans revealed that she is “so glad” she stayed home from the Teen Mom 2 reunion because she knew there would be drama. However, members of the cast are not happy about the fight, including Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy Jo Rivera, who reportedly fled from the set after the brawl and refused to return.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights on MTV.