Serena Williams Scores Another Ace With Royal Wedding Reception Number

Serena Williams' fashion was on display at the royal wedding this weekend.

Serena Williams loves fashion both on and off the tennis court. This was evident as she flew to Windsor, England, to attend the nuptials of Prince Harry and good friend Megan Markle. Not only did she look amazing at the royal wedding, but she scored another win with her wedding reception outfit as well. The tennis pro has been posting plenty of photos on Instagram documenting her styles as she enjoys the royal festivities. This lovely dress was another knockout for her as well.

The outfit was a Pierpaolo Piccioli design featuring a black bodice with skinny straps that showed off her toned arms. The skirt then turned into a fun spring fling with loud colorful flowers that flowed to the ground. It was just the perfect look for the new mom. Williams kept her long braided locks that she had styled for the wedding to complete the outfit. She was every bit the fashionista for the night to celebrate her friend’s new life as the Duchess of Sussex.

The number she had on for the royal wedding was a little more reserved. She donned a pale pink Versace dress with a matching fascinator situated toward the side of her head for a unique style. She certainly had the royal wedding look aced. Her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, was by her side looking quite dapper in his own choice of royal attire. Although he wasn’t wearing any kind of flowers like his lovely wife, he was handsome in a suitable black tux for the reception.

Thank you Pierpaolo for making me look special on this special evening. @MaisonValentino pic.twitter.com/w2m6lEMyST — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 19, 2018

Serena Williams is slated to return to her first Grand Slam tournament since she had her first baby, 8-month-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian. According to Tennis, she will be headed to the French Open beginning on May 27. Coach Patrick Mouratoglou says that he is confident that she will be slamming her way to win on the clay courts.

Williams had a disappointing first-round loss to Naomi Osaka at the Miami Open in March. She has not played since then but is expected to go into the French Open fresh and raring to go. Not only does the 23-time Grand Slam champ look amazing off the court, but she has been known to stand out on the tennis courts in some fashionable outfits as well.