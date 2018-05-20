Kitty Spencer, The Model Cousin Of Prince Harry, Looked Exactly Like Princess Diana At The Royal Wedding

The 27-year-old D&G model bears an uncanny resemblance to her late aunt.

Kitty Spencer may have stolen the show at the royal wedding. The fashion show, that is. The 27-year-old model cousin of Prince Harry made waves for her fashionable old Hollywood glam wedding ensemble, as well as her uncanny resemblance to her late aunt, Princess Diana, as she made her way to St. George’s Chapel for the royal nuptials on Saturday.

Lady Kitty Spencer, whose father is Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, made her entrance to the royal wedding of her first cousin Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle alongside her sister Lady Eliza, brother Louis, and mother Victoria Aitken, according to the Mirror. The family members of Princess Diana were photographed walking into St. George’s Chapel together ahead of the royal wedding.

Kitty, who works as a model for Dolce & Gabbana, wore a printed, forest green D&G corset dress and a matching Philip Treacy fascinator with a short veil and feather. Kitty accessorized her outfit with a bright orange clutch and orange heels.

But while Kitty Spencer’s picture perfect ensemble alone was enough to put her at the top of royal wedding best-dressed lists, the 27-year-old beauty made headlines for another reason. Many royal wedding watchers couldn’t believe how much Kitty Spencer looked like Princess Diana as she arrived at Harry’s royal wedding with the rest of the Spencer family members. Kitty was only six years old when her beloved aunt Diana Spencer passed away in a 1997 car accident.

Lady Kitty Spencer wears Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda green corset dress made of wool-crepe with hand-painted floral motifs, matched with orange shoes and bag in velvet for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and actress Meghan Markle. #DGWomen #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/rEpXHQBvyY — Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) May 19, 2018

Kitty is the first born of Charles Spencer’s children. The fashion model has twin sisters, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, a younger brother, Louis Spencer, and three half-siblings, Lady Lara Spencer, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, and Edmund Charles Spencer.

Before becoming a model, Kitty studied psychology, politics, and English literature at the University of Cape Town in South Africa and later received her master’s degree in luxury brand management from the European business school at Regent’s University London, according to Marie Claire. Kitty recently starred in Dolce & Gabanna’s Spring/Summer 2018 ad campaign and she also walked in the famous fashion house’s Milan Fashion Week show.

While she boasts both beauty and brains, Kitty Spencer also has a big heart, just like her lookalike aunt. Kitty is a humanitarian and was named an ambassador for Centrepoint in 2016. Princess Diana was involved with the same charity before her death, and her oldest son Prince William still works with the group. The charity supports homeless people in the United Kingdom.