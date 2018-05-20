Song Joong-Ki To Reunite With ‘The Innocent Man’ Director For New K-Drama

Song Hye-Kyo to announce 'big news' this year.

If all goes well, South Korean actor Song Joong-Ki will star in a new drama directed by Kim Jin-Won. Song Joong-Ki had already worked with the acclaimed director in The Innocent Man in which he played the lead role.

The upcoming drama’s working title is Asadal and is reportedly a historical romance. However, Blossom Entertainment, which handles the actor’s account, said that Song Joong-Ki is still mulling it over and has not confirmed if he would take up the project.

If Song Joong-Ki were to agree to the new project, he would also be reuniting with his Descendants of the Sun costar, Kim Ji-Won.

Last month, a source from King Kong by Starship Entertainment revealed that actress Kim Ji Won received an offer to star in the tvN’s new drama Asadal. Her agency said that she might most likely take up the project.

According to a recent report by Soompi, the drama will be written by Kim Young Hyun and Park Sang Yeon, who wrote Tree with Deep Roots, The Great Queen Seon Deok, and “Six Flying Dragons.

Baby Rumors

Meanwhile, fans of Song Joong-Ki and his wife Song Hye-Kyo are expecting a big announcement this year. The celebrity couple got married in a star-studded ceremony last year. News reports recently surfaced that Song Hye-Kyo is pregnant. However, the couple has not confirmed the baby news. Last year, Song Joong-Ki made it clear that he intended to start a family soon. He recently turned up for a wedding alone, which resulted in further speculations that Song Hye-Kyo couldn’t make it because she’s pregnant.

Incidentally, Song Hye-Kyo has not announced any upcoming movies or drama projects this year.

Earlier, this week, the 36-year-old actress, who is the brand ambassador of Sulwhasoo, posted a photograph on Instagram. The actress wore a knee-length white dress and flaunted her slim physique. The photograph also made it visibly evident that Song Hye-Kyo is not pregnant. Fans, however, are not convinced. Many SongSong loyalists pointed out that the photographs were taken several months ago when she was filming the ad for Sulwhasoo, and that the actress posted the photo to stop people from speculating that she is pregnant.

#SongSongBaby is already trending on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.